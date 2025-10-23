Gayton McKenzie says he has ‘overwhelming reasons’ to dissolve Market Theatre Foundation council

Former Market Theatre Foundation council board member Thami AkaMbongo Manzana wrote a letter criticising the decision.

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie is standing firm on his decision to dissolve the Market Theatre Foundation council (MTFC).

“Unlike what is being said by the former council member, I was in fact provided with overwhelming reasons to dissolve the council and approve a process for a new council to be constituted as soon as possible,” McKenzie said in a statement released late on Wednesday.

The former council board member in question is Thami AkaMbongo Manzana, who earlier on Wednesday wrote a letter criticising the move to dissolve the council.

The Market Theatre Foundation council is an entity which runs the four business units under it, namely the Market Theatre, Windybrow Arts Centre, Market Photo Workshop and Market Theatre Laboratory.

Reasons for dissolving council

McKenzie said the dissolution of the council stems from interactions – both among council members and management – that led the CEO, Tshiamo Mokgadi, to tender her resignation from the MTFC in August.

“This was concerning, particularly because the CEO had led the entity to achieving a clean audit in the previous audit cycle. The department and the minister instituted an investigation into the conduct of the council and found numerous further instances of great concern,” the minister wrote.

In his initial letter confirming the council’s disbandment, McKenzie cited governance dysfunction and corruption within the council.

The minister requested written inputs from all council members before deciding the entity’s future.

“Highly conflicting reports were received, pointing to a council at cross-purposes with itself and confirming many of the reports and complaints the department received,” said McKenzie.

Among these complaints was a written submission to the department from one female council member against a male council member accusing him of sexual, verbal and even physical harassment.

“She was made to feel extremely unsafe and was near the point of resigning as a council member, simply to put distance between herself and this member,” said the minister’s statement.

Clashing reports

A meeting between the minister and the council members was held, during which McKenzie asked each member why he should not consider dissolving the council.

“Alarmingly, at least three council members voted for the dissolution of the council, which is highly unusual, while the chairperson herself suggested that the board should be reconstituted with some members removed.”

In his letter, Manzana said: “Reports indicate that the majority of council members voted against the motion to dissolve the council, yet the minister proceeded with dissolution regardless.”

The former board member said that traditionally, boards or councils are dissolved due to gross mismanagement, financial misconduct or corruption.

“In this case, none of those reasons have been formally cited. Instead, what’s been described is an atmosphere of division and tension – but not necessarily wrongdoing,” he wrote.

In his statement, McKenzie claimed his decision is “legal and fully allowed”.

