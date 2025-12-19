‘He belonged to a nation’: Family, friends honour DJ Warras at emotional memorial

Family, friends and colleagues honour ‘DJ Warras’ at an emotional memorial, reflecting on his life, legacy and fearless voice.

Family members, colleagues and friends gathered on Friday to honour broadcaster and media personality Warrick Stock, popularly known as “DJ Warras”, remembering a man they described as fearless, compassionate and deeply committed to truth, love and the people of South Africa.

Stock was shot and killed earlier this month, a death that has sent shockwaves through the media industry and beyond.

His memorial service at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday brought together voices from his family, broadcasting peers and political figures, each reflecting on his life, work and the legacy he leaves behind.

WATCH: ‘He was love in flesh and blood’

His sister, Nicole Stock, delivered a powerful and emotional tribute, describing her brother as a man whose voice belonged not only to his family, but to the country.

“He was the epitome of love. He was love in flesh and blood,” she said. “I realised today that he never belonged just to us. He belonged to a country, he belonged to a nation, and he belonged to the people.”

Quoting from the book of Micah, she said Stock lived by a commitment to justice, kindness and humility. She did not shy away from expressing her anger over his death.

DJ Warras’ sister, Nicole Stock, speaks at his memorial service at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, 19 December 2025. Video: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

“I am very, very angry. He was taken away from us too early. This is not where his voice should have ended,” she said. “He was not a neat man. He was a divergent thinker. He thought in layers, not lines.”

Nicole Stock said her brother spoke openly about race, politics, crime and violence “not to divide”, but because “pretending we are healed while we are bleeding is the most dangerous lie of all”.

“And today I must say this plainly: it was a gun in the hands of evil that stole my brother,” she said.

A father, hero and protector

Stock’s son, Ethan, described his father as a devoted parent who always put his family first, regardless of the pressures he faced in public life.

“My father always did everything in his power to make sure me and my family were okay,” he said. “Regardless of how he felt or his financial situation, he always made a way.”

Ethan said the man the public saw was not always the man he knew at home.

“As a dad, my father was the complete opposite of how the media portrayed him. He was the life of the party and the brightest light in every room,” he said. “My father was my hero. He is my inspiration and my foundation.”

Tributes from the industry

Representatives from Mzansi Magic described Stock as “more than a host”, saying he brought “energy, authenticity and a commitment to excellence” to every project.

“He didn’t just entertain, he connected people,” the broadcaster said, adding that his legacy would live on through the stories he helped tell.

Former colleagues from Live AMP recalled Stock’s natural talent and ability to command a room without effort.

“He could improvise and read the room in a way you just can’t teach,” one producer said. “Despite the fame, he never acted like a celebrity. Everyone was family to him.”

Pearl Thusi and Thando speak at the memorial service of DJ Warras Shady Lurker Warrick Stock at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg,19 December 2025. Video: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Marvin Cohen, a long-time friend, said Stock “loved everybody aggressively”.

“He ended every phone call the same way: ‘I love you, bye’,” Cohen said. “That wasn’t a line. That was who he was.”

Cohen also reflected on Stock’s famous saying: “Take it easy, and if it’s easy, take it home,” calling it a simple but profound philosophy for life.

‘He got along with everybody’

Broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo described Stock as a rare talent who transcended race, culture and social divisions.

“He got along with everybody,” Dhlomo said. “He liked to bring people together, even when he disagreed with you.”

He said Stock often used his platform to advocate for others, sometimes controversially, but always from a place of sincerity.

“He spoke out because he cared,” Dhlomo said. “His heart was in the right place.”

‘A voice that will not be silenced’

Political figure Liam Jacobs said Stock’s courage and willingness to speak his truth must continue to inspire others.

“To honour his legacy, we must be brave, outspoken and authentic,” he said.

As the service drew to a close, one message echoed throughout the venue: Stock’s life was not defined by how it ended, but by how fiercely he lived.

“His life was not a whisper,” his sister said. “It was a roar. And that roar still stands.”

