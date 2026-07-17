From the President’s Walk to community clean-ups: Here’s how Joburg will mark Mandela Day

Walks, clean-up campaigns, school projects and charity initiatives will take place across the city

Johannesburg will mark Mandela Day this weekend with a range of community initiatives, including clean-up campaigns, school refurbishment projects, charity drives and the annual Mandela Day Walk and Run.

Mandela Day is commemorated annually on 18 July in honour of former president Nelson Mandela. The day encourages people to spend 67 minutes in community service, recognising the 67 years Mandela devoted to public service.

Ramaphosa to join Mandela Day Walk and Run

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the Mandela Day Walk and Run at DP World Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, 19 July.

He is expected to join thousands of participants in the annual event and take part in the 5km walk in support of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Mandela Day clean-up

The Corlett Drive Improvement Precinct (CDIP) will host a clean-up on Corlett Drive between Rudd Road and the M1 on Saturday morning.

Acting CDIP chair Mark Pencharz said the initiative is about taking responsibility for the neighbourhood.

“Let us all take responsibility and make our precinct a place we can be proud of. Little steps in the right direction lead to focused outcomes.”

Starbucks South Africa is supporting the initiative with reusable cups. Marketing co-ordinator Daniela Jordaan said Mandela Day highlighted the importance of small acts of service.

“Mandela Day reminds us that meaningful change starts with simple acts of service. Whether it is choosing to reuse a cup or giving 67 minutes to your neighbourhood, every action counts.”

Classroom refurbishments, coding and more

The Adopt-a-School Foundation will also host hundreds of volunteers at a school in Soweto. The project will include classroom refurbishments, coding and robotics activities, literacy programmes, learner wellbeing initiatives and the establishment of a vegetable garden.

Good Morning Angels

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels has raised more than R2.3 million to fund 23 cochlear implant surgeries for children and adults on the waiting list at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital through former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux’s About Sound initiative.

Hands-On Heroes

Mandela Day activities will continue on 22 July when Ladles of Love hosts its Hands-On Heroes event at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

Volunteers will assemble items for 20 000 preschool children, while proceeds from ticket sales will help provide meals for children in need.