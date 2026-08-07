What to do this weekend: The Medieval Fantasy Fair in Benoni

This weekend travel back 500 years at Benoni's Medieval Fantasy Fair. Knights, mead, turkey legs, horse parades and family fun aplenty.

Johnny Hates Jazz sang about turning back the clock. This weekend, though, you can DIY five hundred years ago.

It’s that time of the year again as the Medieval Fantasy Fair returns to Leopard Creek Equestrian Estate in Benoni on Saturday 8 August, promising a day of knights, kings, mead, horse parades, and enough turkey legs to make King Henry VIII feel at home.

Showrunner Jacqui Panaino said the fair had grown steadily over the past three years into a family event that encouraged visitors to leave the modern world behind for a few hours.

“We wanted to create a place where people can step back into another time. It’s about escaping the rush of everyday life, putting the phones away for a while and simply enjoying the atmosphere,” she said.

The fair transforms the equestrian estate into a medieval village where visitors can watch sword fighting, cheer on armoured combat, meet kings and queens and watch horses dressed in medieval regalia during the Royal Horse Parade.

“If people want to experience medieval fighting and duels for themselves, they can join our LARP sessions. The weapons and armour aren’t real, but they look authentic, and it’s a great way to get involved,” she said.

Live Action Role Play LARP)

The programme also includes archery, axe throwing, pie-eating competitions, apple bobbing, scavenger hunts, medieval dancing, drumming and activities for children throughout the day.

The market is equally important, blending modern vendors with artisans demonstrating centuries-old skills.

“We have medieval-specific stalls where people sell leatherwork, knives and handmade crafts. You’ll also find wood whittlers and forgers demonstrating what they do, alongside some of our more traditional market stalls,” Panaino said.

Food forms part of the experience too, with one of the event’s most recognisable attractions being the slow-roasted turkey legs.

“Turkey legs were considered food fit for kings and queens. They’re slow-roasted and meant to be eaten the medieval way, that is, with your hands while you walk around the fair,” she said. Imagine a giant drumstick in hand, like a lollipop, really.

Buckets of mead to go around

Visitors can also sample mead, the fermented honey drink that predates many modern alcoholic beverages. “Mead is one of the oldest drinks around. It’s made from fermented honey, and depending on the honey that’s used, every batch has its own flavour.”

Although visitors dressing up in medieval costumes is encouraged, Panaino said there were no strict rules. “You can come dressed as a knight, a fairy or even a Star Wars stormtrooper. It’s the Medieval Fantasy Fair, so it’s about having fun and letting your imagination run wild.”

Organisers expect about 1 500 visitors through the gates between 10am and 6pm, with costume competitions, pony rides, music and entertainment rounding out a day that briefly trades the East Rand for the Middle Ages.