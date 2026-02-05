Marula Festival postponed as Limpopo redirects funds to flood recovery

The festival was scheduled to take place in early March at Impala Park Stadium in Phalaborwa, marking its 20th anniversary.

The Limpopo provincial government has postponed the 2026 Marula Festival, citing severe flood damage, humanitarian concerns, and disrupted infrastructure in the host town of Phalaborwa.

Premier Phophi Ramathuba announced the decision on Thursday.

Phalaborwa was set to host the iconic festival in early March at Impala Park Stadium, as the event celebrates its 20th anniversary. The Marula Festival is one of Limpopo’s flagship cultural events and a key driver of tourism and small business activity, particularly for vendors and local SMMEs.

Ramathuba said the provincial government had taken a “difficult but necessary decision” to postpone all build-up activities linked to the Marula Festival, including the main open-air music event.

“It will not be fair for the Premier to be on the stage dancing and celebrating. Celebrating what? When her own people are without water, her own people are cut out of the other community,” Ramathuba said.

Funds originally allocated to the festival will instead be redirected to rebuild infrastructure and restore services in Phalaborwa.

Provincial authorities acknowledged the economic impact of the postponement but said humanitarian needs must come first.

Tickets refunds

Ramathuba said those who want their money back can request a refund, adding that members of the public wishing to donate the value of their tickets toward disaster relief are welcome to do so voluntarily.

She said the festival would return once conditions stabilise.

“We want to ensure that when the Marula Festival comes back, it does so in a safe and dignified environment that Phalaborwa can be proud of,” she said.

The province said it would continue to update the public on disaster response efforts and any future plans for the festival through official channels.

Help for small businesses

MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Tshitereke Matibe, said the department was developing a support package for tourism SMMEs affected by the festival’s postponement.

He added that businesses, mines, and other stakeholders in the area had committed to assisting with recovery efforts.

“What we are already doing is putting together a package to support the SMMEs in Vha-Phalaborwa, as their livelihood depends on the festival,” Matibe said.

Key access routes damaged by floods

Key access routes into the town have been badly damaged, including the R40 near Maseke Game Reserve, the R71 between Gravelotte and Phalaborwa, the R36 near Ofcolaco and The Oaks, and the R527 in Hoedspruit.

According to the Premier, the damage has restricted access to essential services, affected tourism operations and forced the closure of the Phalaborwa gate of the Kruger National Park.

She said visitor activity along the Blyde River Canyon corridor has also declined sharply, with several establishments reporting cancellations.

“Phalaborwa remains in a sensitive phase of relief and early recovery,” Ramathuba said.

The province has recorded 27 flood-related deaths since December, including the recent loss of two teenagers in Phalaborwa.

Thousands of homes have been affected across Limpopo, while hundreds of kilometres of roads have been rendered unusable.

