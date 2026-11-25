Taylor Swift surprised Brenda Lee with a Diamond plaque as Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree passed 10 million US sales, 68 years after she recorded it.

Who can forget one of Christmas’s most memorable tracks? It’s Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. And now, 68 years after it was first recorded, Taylor Swift has helped put the festive season favourite back in the headlines.

Swift surprised Lee, now 81, with a Diamond plaque in Nashville on 16 November after the song surpassed 10 million equivalent sales in the United States.

It is only the second Christmas song to achieve Diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), following Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You. Already this festive season, Lee’s song has been streamed more than 110 million times globally.

“It means the world to me that Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree is Diamond,” Lee said.

“Johnny Marks, Owen Bradley and all the amazing musicians would be so proud. I am so thankful to the fans around the world who continue to love this song. Taylor, surprising me, was the cherry on top!”

Swift has been a fan of Lee’s music since her teens. At 18, she penned an essay about the singer titled Rare Peer, which was subsequently published in the 2017 book Woman Walk the Line.

Three takes and almost seven decades of Christmas

Lee was just 13 years old when she recorded Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree in October 1958. It took her three takes in a single recording session with producer Owen Bradley.

But the song was hardly an overnight success. It only reached the US Top 20 in 1960 after Lee found fame with consecutive number one singles I’m Sorry and I Want to Be Wanted.

Its popularity got another boost in 1990 when it featured in the Christmas blockbuster Home Alone, introducing an entirely new generation to Lee’s music.

In December 2023, the song finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 and broke several records in the process, some previously held by Carey.

Lee became the oldest artist to top the chart, initially at 78 and subsequently at 79. She also set a record for the longest period between an artist’s first and most recent number one, at 63 years.

Before the Beatles were famous

Lee has sold more than 100 million albums globally and was the first woman inducted into both the Rock and Roll and Country Music Halls of Fame.

The Beatles once opened shows for her, and she made her Grand Ole Opry debut on the same night as Elvis Presley.

In 2024, Spotify recognised Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree for surpassing a billion streams. It is now approaching 1.5 billion on the platform alone.