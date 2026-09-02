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‘Drum in My Heart’: Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman teams up with Makhadzi

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

4 minute read

2 September 2026

10:00 am

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Two completely different musical worlds collide in a feel-good South African banger.

Makhadzi performs during the Makhadzi One Woman Show at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. Picture via Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Makhadzi performs during the Makhadzi One Woman Show at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

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Just when South African music fans thought they had seen every possible collaboration, Wouter Kellerman and Makhadzi Entertainment have arrived with a pairing nobody saw coming.

The Grammy Award-winning flautist and Limpopo music powerhouse have joined forces on Drum in My Heart, a colourful, high-energy track that throws African and Indian influences into one irresistible musical melting pot.

And somehow, it works.

The collaboration pairs Kellerman’s expressive flute with Makhadzi’s powerful vocals, creating a playful back-and-forth that feels less like two artists sharing a track and more like a musical conversation.

From Bhangra to Limpopo

Interestingly, Drum in My Heart did not begin as a straightforward African dance song.

The idea started with a Bhangra-inspired rhythm before evolving into an African Indian fusion driven by upbeat production, African vocals, and plenty of celebratory energy. Kellerman’s flute weaves between the vocals, responding to the melodies and adding another layer to the song.

The result is a track that sounds tailor-made for family gatherings, weddings, parties, and those celebrations where sitting still quickly becomes impossible. Sung in Tshivenda and English, the song celebrates family, community, and the universal language of rhythm.

The Tshivenda verses capture the excitement of relatives arriving, greetings being exchanged, and a gathering slowly turning into a full celebration.

But who is Wouter Kellerman?

Wouter Kellerman, winner of the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for
Wouter Kellerman, winner of the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for “Triveni”, poses backstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on 2 February 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP Picture via Randy Shropshire / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Kellerman is no ordinary flautist.

The South African composer, producer, and internationally acclaimed musician has built an impressive career blending African sounds with musical influences from around the world.

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He is also a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, cementing his place among South Africa’s most internationally successful musicians.

His Grammy-winning projects include Winds of Samsara and Bayethe, his collaboration with Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

Kellerman’s ability to move between musical cultures makes him a natural fit for a collaboration as unexpected as Drum in My Heart.

Makhadzi brings the star power

Makhadzi Entertainment is connected to Limpopo superstar Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona.

Known for her energetic performances, powerful vocals, and Tshivenda-driven music, Makhadzi has grown from performing at local events to becoming one of South Africa’s biggest dance music stars.

Her music celebrates her Limpopo roots while embracing contemporary sounds, giving her a distinctive place in the country’s entertainment landscape.

With African vocals, Indian rhythmic touches, energetic production, and Kellerman’s unmistakable flute, the song brings cultures together without losing its sense of fun.

And if the infectious rhythm is anything to go by, this unlikely pairing could have listeners asking one question: why didn’t these two collaborate sooner?

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