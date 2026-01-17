Jessica Green of The Librarians: The Next Chapter a show that never runs flat

'Librarians: The Next Chapter' is a fantastical spin-off of the original series. The show stars Jessica Green, who said the show's got spunk.

It’s action, it’s fantasy, and it’s eye candy all in one, with a moral spine. That was The Librarians, a franchise that delivered spectacle but didn’t take itself too seriously.

A spin-off series that resuscitates this winning recipe, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, is now airing on Universal TV, and it’s just as much of a kick-ass tango as its foundational show.

The Next Chapter comes with a fresh cast, including up-and-coming big-brand-soon actor Jessica Green, who joins the story as Charlie Cornwall, a Guardian with something to prove.

She said that joining a franchise with an established fan base came with excitement and a fair amount of pressure.

“It was a little daunting,” she said. “The original series is so much fun, the cast is amazing, and it’s got such a strong fan base. Being a spin-off, you don’t want to disappoint the fans.”

The Next Chapter adds a new dimension to the franchise while keeping its familiar themes. A Librarian from the past time-travels into the present, accidentally unleashing powerful magic across the world.

His ancient castle has become a museum, the rules have changed, and the only way forward is to assemble a new team to hunt down rogue artefacts and restore balance before things spiral completely out of control. It’s a really great and intriguing watch.

Green said the intention was never to reinvent the wheel, but rather to keep it spinning smoothly.

“We’ve taken all the original aspects that made the series and films so great to watch and put a little twist on it,” she said. “There’s still adventure, magic, action, comedy and a bit of romance. I feel like we’ve got it all.”

Green previously led Talon in The Outpost and starred in the feature Air, where she performed alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the story of Nike’s pursuit of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Playing a role in a fantasy show, she said, felt really grounding.

“You step onto the set, and you’re automatically transported into this incredible, magical world,” she said. “The set designers are unbelievable. It’s absolutely stunning, so you don’t have to rely entirely on your imagination. Everything around you helps you get there.”

Watch the trailer

Fantasy television demands a lot from its performers, particularly when using green screens.

“There are scenes where you’re screaming or crying, and all you have is a tennis ball or a little cross on a green screen to look at,” Green said. “You still have to give your all to that moment.”

Some of the physical work, she added, borders on the ridiculous.

“I’ve had to jump on the back of a man in a green suit and pretend I’m fighting him. If you don’t commit to it fully, you just look like a crazy woman.”

Not all the challenges came from visual effects alone.

“Filming at four in the morning when it’s minus ten outside really tests you,” she said. “You’ve got to take off all your jackets and pretend you’re warm. Those are the days that push you.”

Her character, Charlie Cornwall, Green shared, is driven, stubborn and super loyal.

“All she’s ever wanted is to be a Guardian,” she said. “She thinks she’s failed and that the Library didn’t want her. This is her second chance to redeem herself and maybe achieve something she thinks is unattainable.”

Within the team, Charlie often becomes the adult in the room.

“She’s the serious one,” Green said. “Everyone wants to have fun, but she has to wrangle them and keep them in line.”

Underneath that discipline is a sense of vulnerability.

“She’s got a lot of heart. She just wants to be accepted and to believe she’s good enough.”

I am very different from my character

Off-screen, Green said she’s very different from her character.

“Out of all of us in the cast, I’m probably the furthest away from my character,” she said. “I’m a bit of a goofball. Charlie is much more serious than I am.”

Like the original series, The Next Chapter keeps its moral compass pointing in the same direction. Choices matter; consequences are always tied to actions, and doing the right thing is not always as straightforward as we’d like.

“There’s always that theme of making the right choice,” Green said. “Characters are tested, and even when the consequences are heavy, audiences can understand why those choices are made.”

Fantasy and superhero shows and flicks have been released like clockwork over the past decade and a bit. Green said that it’s quite fitting.

“I think the world has to have a bit of magic in it,” she said.

New episodes of The Librarians: The Next Chapter air every Sunday as a double bill on Universal TV (DStv Channel 117).

