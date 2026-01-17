‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Cia hospitalised after early show exit

Cia became the first contestant to leave Big Brother Mzansi this year.

The family of Big Brother Mzansi season six housemate Marcia Mmakwena Morata, known as Cia, has confirmed that she has been hospitalised following her early exit from the show.

Cia became the first contestant to leave Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa, which launched on Sunday, 11 January 2026.

The show’s producers said the decision for her departure was made in the interest of her wellbeing.

“Following this evaluation – and in the best interest of her wellbeing – the decision was made that she should leave the Big Brother house,” the producers said in a statement.

According to the statement, Cia became emotional on Thursday and later approached Big Brother for assistance after a scheduled yoga session.

“She received immediate support and later met with the on-site psychologist for further assessment…

“Cia will continue to receive the support she needs after leaving the competition,” the statement said

‘Cia did not voluntarily exit’

Cia’s family emphasised that she did not leave the house voluntarily.

“It is with great concern that we announce that our beloved daughter, Cia (Marcia Mmakwena Morata), has been hospitalised,” the family said.

“We want to set the record straight that Cia did not voluntarily exit the Big Brother Mzansi show,” the statement added.

The family said Cia had been battling social anxiety, which became overwhelming during her time in the house.

“She bravely battled social anxiety, and unfortunately, it became too much to overcome,” they said.

The Morata family also said they request privacy during her recovery.

“As the Morata family, we kindly request privacy during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this challenging period,” the statement read.

