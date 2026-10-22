Jo-Ann Strauss to host the 2026 Miss South Africa finale

The former Miss South Africa will host this year's finale, while organisers are keeping the identity of her co-host a secret.

Jo-Ann Strauss is returning to the Miss South Africa spotlight, this time as the host of the 2026 finale at the Sandton Convention Centre on 14 November.

Organisers confirmed the former beauty queen and media personality as the evening’s host on Wednesday, 21 October, announcing the news on the pageant’s social media platforms.

The announcement has heightened anticipation for this year’s competition, with organisers also teasing a mystery co-host who will join Strauss on stage.

Jo-Ann Strauss returns to Miss SA

Thuso Mbedu, R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, Natasha Joubert, Ndavi Nokeri, Jo Ann Strauss, Devi Sankaree and Leandie du Randt at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on 13 August 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Strauss, who won the Miss South Africa title in 2001, has built a career spanning television, media, entrepreneurship and international hosting.

Her appointment brings a familiar face back to the pageant, where she will guide audiences through the evening as the pageant crowns its next Miss South Africa. However, organisers have yet to reveal who will share hosting duties with her, prompting speculation among fans online.

In their announcement, they invited followers to guess the identity of Strauss’s co-host, with some already suggesting possible names in the comments.

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert was among those celebrating the news, expressing her excitement about Strauss’s appointment.

Other social media users also welcomed the announcement, with several praising Strauss’s experience and suitability for the role.

A new venue for the 2026 finale

This year’s finale will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, marking a change from the SunBet Arena, which has hosted previous editions of the pageant. The venue shift adds another point of interest to the 2026 event as organisers prepare to crown a new winner.

Ahead of the main ceremony, television personalities Kuhle Adams and Kat Sinivasan will host the red-carpet coverage live on S3, giving viewers a look at the arrivals and fashion moments before the show begins.

Tickets for the finale are available through TicketPro.