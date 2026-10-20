WATCH: Rolene Strauss shares tips that helped her win Miss World 2014

Strauss won Miss South Africa in 2014 before going on to win the Miss World title later that year.

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss recently shared the advice she received while preparing for the 2014 international beauty pageant.

In a video posted on Instagram, Strauss recalled how her mentor, Werner Wessels, encouraged her to stand out among more than 140 contestants competing for the title.

Wessels served as Miss South Africa’s creative director for years before stepping down in 2025.

‘Standing out’

Strauss said Wessels advised her to position herself at the centre of group photographs and volunteer to speak first during events.

“When there’s a picture being taken, I want you straight in the middle, smack in the middle. When someone’s asking who wants to speak, your hand is up first. This is a competition, so act like it,” she recalled him saying.

Strauss also recalled the opening ceremony and charity gala, where contestants appeared together in evening gowns for the first time.

She said she was chatting to other contestants when she realised a queue had formed for a group photograph. Despite her mentor’s advice, she did not rush to the front.

“I did not listen to Werner. I did not run to the front to be in front of the line in order to be in front when the picture has been taken,” she said.

Strauss said the contestants were then lined up for the photograph, with the arrangement placing her in the middle.

“This was one of the pictures that they actually took and said, yes, this is our winner,” she recalled.

Rolene Strauss reflects on faith and humility

Reflecting on the experience, Strauss said it reminded her of her Christian faith and the importance of humility.

“This was just one of the many examples that I could see in my life where God’s upside-down kingdom is very real,” she said.

She encouraged her followers to focus on their character rather than trying to control every outcome.

“It’s not about what you do. It’s about who you are,” she said.

Strauss won Miss South Africa in 2014 before going on to win the Miss World title later that year. She became the third South African to win the international pageant.