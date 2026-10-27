From Lawrence Maleka to Advocate Thuli Madonsela: Meet the Miss SA 2026 judges and hosts [Pics]

The 2026 Miss SA will be crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) organisation has announced the hosts and judging panel for the 2026 finale.

The event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

The judging panel features personalities from law, healthcare, finance and entertainment, who will assess the 12 finalists competing for the crown.

Meet the Miss SA 2026 judges

Advocate Thuli Madonsela

Madonsela is a professor of law and South Africa’s former Public Protector. She served in the office from 2009 to 2016 and has worked in constitutional law and public accountability.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Neil McCartney

Natasha Vermaak

Vermaak, formerly known as Natasha Joubert, was crowned Miss South Africa in 2023.

Dr Musa Mthombeni

Mthombeni is a medical doctor and television personality.

Pumla Molope

Molope is the president of African Women Chartered Accountants (AWCA), an organisation focused on advancing the representation and development of African women in the chartered accountancy profession.

Lawrence Maleka and Jo-Ann Strauss to host the show

Maleka and Strauss will host the main show, guiding audiences through the evening as the 12 finalists compete for the Miss South Africa 2026 title.

Maleka is an actor and television presenter known for his roles in television productions such as The River and Future Tense, as well as the film Lobola Man just to mention a few.

Strauss is a former Miss South Africa and media personality. She won the title in 2001 and has since built a career in television presenting and entrepreneurship.

Kuhle Adams and Katleho Sinivasan will host the official red carpet, welcoming guests ahead of the main event.

The red carpet opens at 4pm, while doors to the finale arena open at 7pm. Admission is restricted to guests aged 18 and older.

What to expect from the Miss SA 2026 finale

The finale will take place under the theme From Imbokodo to Diamond, celebrating the strength, resilience and leadership of South African women.

The production will combine African heritage, contemporary fashion, music and storytelling.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir, amapiano star Young Stunna and the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra are among the performers announced for the evening.