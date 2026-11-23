The Miss Universe 2026 finale airs on 24 November. Here is when and where South Africans can watch, and how Bajabulise Thela got to Puerto Rico.

South Africa’s Bajabulise Thela is in Puerto Rico for the 75th Miss Universe finale, where she hopes to bring the international crown home.

The finale takes place on Tuesday, 24 November, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

When is the Miss Universe 2026 finale?

Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel host the finale. Reigning titleholder Fátima Bosch of Mexico will crown her successor.

Because of the time difference, South African viewers will be up in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November. US broadcasters list different start times:

Telemundo: 7pm ET on Tuesday, 24 November (about 2am SAST)

7pm ET on Tuesday, 24 November (about 2am SAST) REELZ: 8pm ET on Tuesday, 24 November (about 3am SAST)

8pm ET on Tuesday, 24 November (about 3am SAST) Peacock: Spanish-language coverage

Spanish-language coverage REELZ+: streaming coverage

The Miss Universe 2026 finale airs on 24 November. Here is when and where South Africans can watch. Picture: Instagram, @missuniverse

Where to watch in South Africa

No South African television broadcaster has been confirmed for the 2026 competition.

In previous years, the finale aired on SABC 3 (DStv channel 193). The Miss South Africa Organisation has since given up its Miss Universe licence, and African Beauty International now holds the franchise.

The official Miss Universe YouTube channels are worth checking for livestreams and updates.

Who is Bajabulise Thela?

At 23, Thela comes from KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga and has steadily built her profile in the pageant industry.

Her journey includes several titles, beginning with Miss Teen Supranational South Africa in 2021. She went on to win Miss Teen Universe South Africa in 2023 before being crowned Miss Mpumalanga in 2024. She entered the Miss African Beauty South Africa 2026 competition, where public voting ran from 1 May to 30 June. Following the selection process, she progressed into the top nine.

Bajabulise Thela, Miss Universe South Africa 2026, is competing in the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico. Picture: Instagram, @bajabulisethela

On Saturday, 18 July, Thela was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2026 in Menlyn, with outgoing titleholder Melissa Nayimuli placing the crown on her head.

Beyond pageantry, Thela is a qualified flight attendant and model. She also holds a degree in marketing and sales. Her advocacy platform focuses on malnutrition and food security, highlighting challenges affecting vulnerable communities.

The pageant beauty received a homecoming welcome at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on 30 July. She later departed for Puerto Rico on 7 November.

Where does she stand?

The preliminary competition, which covers swimwear, evening gown and closed-door interviews, was scheduled for the early hours of Monday, 23 November, South African time. As of Monday, there were no confirmed reports of how she fared.

The Top 30 will only be announced during the finale, so South Africans will have to wait until Wednesday morning to find out whether she has made the cut.