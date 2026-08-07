Karabo Peter replaces Joe Mann on Jacaranda FM’s drive show

Peter joins 'The Drive with Rob & Roz' following Mann's departure.

Sports broadcaster Karabo Peter has been appointed as the new sports presenter on Jacaranda FM’s The Drive with Rob & Roz, replacing Joe Mann.

Her appointment follows Mann’s departure from the station after seven years on air. His final sports bulletin aired on 31 July.

Karabo Peter thrilled to join Jacaranda FM

Peter made her debut on the weekday drive show on Monday, 3 August, alongside Rob Forbes and Rozanne McKenzie.

She began her broadcasting career as a sports reporter at a community radio station before freelancing for YFM. She later joined VOW 88.1, where she spent two years as a sports anchor on the station’s drive show.

Peter has also contributed to SABC’s The Journos Vodcast and writes for the online publication Good Things Guy.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Jacaranda FM’s The Drive with Rob & Roz. What drew me to the station isn’t just its reputation as South Africa’s number one feel-good station, but its genuine commitment to making a difference beyond the airwaves.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about telling stories that inspire, celebrate communities and highlight the good happening around us, so joining a team that shares those values feels like a natural fit,” Peter said.

She added that she was looking forward to bringing her passion for sport and storytelling to listeners while learning from experienced broadcasters.

Jacaranda FM programme manager Ravi Naidoo said Peter’s appointment reflects the station’s commitment to developing new broadcasting talent.

“Karabo is a talented young broadcaster who brings energy, curiosity and a genuine passion for sport to the microphone.

“She has a natural ability to tell stories and connect with people, and we know she will bring a fresh perspective to our sports coverage while fitting seamlessly into the feel-good energy of The Drive with Rob & Roz,” said Naidoo.