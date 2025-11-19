Radio isn’t dying — it’s evolving: Tholi B on adaptation, innovation and the multi-platform era

Tholi B is Jacaranda FM's new programming integration specialist, taking on a more hands-on role.

Radio has thrived since the early 1900s when it first came on the scene; however, the rise of podcasting in recent times has shaken the broadcasting landscape in unimaginable ways.

Radio’s pliability

A decade ago, it was commonplace for people to tune into their favourite radio station when heading to work and on their commute back home. But that tradition has given way to the countless podcasts available from around the world.

However, radio practitioner Tholi B, real name Rofhiwa Bologo, believes radio isn’t dying.

“I see a future where radio’s relevance is evolving, not disappearing,” Tholi B tells The Citizen.

“The rise of podcasts and other digital audio formats is undeniable. However, radio’s ability to integrate content is immense, and its integration includes these new players.”

“The future is about embracing both adaptation and Innovation, and we’re already seeing radio stations incorporating podcasts, on-demand content, interactive features, and social media to extend the conversation beyond the airwaves and creating a 360-degree multi-platform approach,” says the former broadcaster.

ALSO READ: DJ Cleo on radio awards nomination: ‘I’m new here and not sure how to feel about the overall aesthetics’

Tholi B, the radio head

Like his balanced stance on the future of radio, Tholi B’s career in broadcasting tools has been balanced.

At the height of his career, Tholi B was one of the most-loved voices on YFM, alongside Mo Flava, who revived the youth radio station after its glory days in the noughties.

However, true to his balanced approach, Tholi B has shown that he isn’t just a creative head but also a strategic one, able to contribute behind the scenes.

Tholi B was recently announced as the new programming integration specialist at Jacaranda FM. The smooth-voiced broadcaster was last on air in 2022 while at 947.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying bringing value from behind the scenes. They say ‘never say never’, but I must say, I am very happy to keep growing myself as the radio and media executive that I’ve set out to be,” he shares.

He describes the shift as seamless, mainly because he grew up with certain leadership and strategic qualities and always knew he would end up behind the scenes at some point.

“It was just a matter of being deliberate about it. I’ve also had a few good people who realised my leadership qualities throughout my career and were not shy to give me chances.”

ALSO READ: Power FM ‘duly accepted’ Pabi Moloi’s resignation

Tholi B at Jacaranda FM

Before joining Jacaranda FM, Tholi B was a station manager at Power FM.

He says his new role at Jacaranda will be more hands-on, ensuring the station is a multi-platform content provider that engages its audience wherever they are.

“The role is a lot more direct, operationally, in making sure that our programming integrates well internally and with all external relevant platforms, and to be future-proof and dynamic in our sound and content offering.”

Throughout his career, Tholi B has operated in the commercial radio space; however, he says not ever working with the public broadcaster is not a conscious decision.

“I have not had the opportunity to work for the public broadcaster, and it hasn’t been by conscious decision. I believe that fate had my number in this way, and I have met the right opportunities,” he says calmly.

There are a lot of good people needed in the public broadcaster as well, he says.

“…and should that happen, so it will be. But, I have currently found such an amazing home at Jacaranda FM.”

NOW READ: From hip-hop to Idols SA: ProVerb on why he stepped away from the mic