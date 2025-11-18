DJ Cleo on radio awards nomination: ‘I’m new here and not sure how to feel about the overall aesthetics’

DJ Cleo says he’s honoured by his nomination at this year’s Telkom Radio Awards.

Musician turned broadcaster DJ Cleo says he’s honoured by his nomination at this year’s Telkom Radio Awards, despite not being sure how to react to it.

“I’m new here and not sure how to feel about the overall aesthetics, but I do know that I’m honoured to have been recognised, and this nomination is a win for me as a first-time radio presenter,” Cleo told The Citizen.

Nominees for the radio awards were announced on Monday, with nominations divided into four sections: Campus radio, Commercial radio, Community and Public broadcaster.

DJ Cleo’s DJ Cleo’s Es’khaleni Party is nominated in the public broadcaster’s weekend shows.

Alongside him in the same category is Ukhozi FM’s Sigiya Ngengoma, Lesdi FM’s Thoriso, Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Amanqwanqwa Abhanyabhanya hosted by Luckeez Matyolweni and Radio 2000’s The VintageHouse.

The Telkom Radio Awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry. It sets a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.

There are glaring exclusions in some of the categories, such as Kaya FM’s Sizwe Dhlomo in the Commercial Radio category for Best Breakfast show. Although Anele Mdoda’s Anele and The Club on 947 is nominated alongside 5FM’s 5 Breakfast with Nick Hamman and Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast with Martin Bester.

The awards ceremony is expected to be held on the 6th December 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Cleo on radio

Since joining Radio 2000 in 2024, Cleo has given the station’s listeners a different feel to their weekend night radio experience through live performances by artists on his show.

There has been a strong focus on shining the spotlight on veteran artists who aren’t as appreciated as they were at the height of their careers.

“I was hired and fetched; it wasn’t a planned move or applied-for-job…..so it [the nomination] definitely justifies their decision to bring me on board,” shared the DJ whose real name is Cleopas Monyepao.

The Es’khaleni Party started as a single show on a Friday, but through Cleo’s success on air, the station rewarded him with another show on Saturday night.

Cleo has created fond memories for both his listeners and guests. It was on Es’khaleni Party that late singer Winnie Khumalo had her last interview.

However, reflecting on his fondest show, Cleo says having seasoned actress Rami Chuene on his show was fun.

“Having the legend Rami Chuene rap (word-for-word)HHP’s song “music and lights” as a guest on my show was amazing.”

Cleo still very much a muso

Despite his newfound passion for broadcasting, Cleo says he’s still very much a musician. Just a few days ago, Cleo released an EP, the Gqom Capsule 1 EP.

“It’s new, three days old, hasn’t really reached all platforms yet, but my recent album was released in October and the reception has been amazing, especially for the current single Tsonga,” he shared.

He says his new career path in broadcasting has given him more insight into music, as he now plays it as well as making it.

“It also helps that I know how artists think and behave. It’s also exposed some people because they started talking to me again only after I got on radio,” he says, chuckling.

