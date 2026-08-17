Hope Mbhele and Vafa Naraghi announced as presenters for 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards

The awards ceremony will be held at Sun City Resort later this month.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has announced actress Hope Mbhele and comedian Vafa Naraghi as presenters for the 2026 National Arts and Culture Awards (NACA).

The awards ceremony will be held at Sun City Resort on Friday, 21 August, under the theme “Celebrating Our Nation’s Creative Excellence”.

The department said the awards aim to recognise creative achievement and highlight the creative sector’s contribution to South Africa’s economy and cultural identity.

National Arts and Culture Awards 2026 line-up

The department has also confirmed the performance line-up for the ceremony.

It includes Zee Nxumalo, Holly Rey, Yanga Chief, Tu Nokwe, Brenden Praise and Jimmy Nevis.

The announcement follows the second phase of NACA nominees, which focuses on Design and Performing Arts.

In the Design categories, the nominees are Bridget Meier, Kathleen Helen De Villiers Soal and Sipho Phiri for Architecture/Interior Designer.

David Tlale, Jacques La Grange and Olebogeng Ledimo are nominated in the Fashion/Textile Designer category.

David Siyabonga Tshabalala, Rejoice Kunene and Siya Masuku are nominated for Graphic and Multimedia Designer.

The Performing Arts nominees include Gontse Ntshegang, Mandlenkosi Gaduka and Valentine Themba Ndaba for Actor in Theatre.

Dalin Gerard Oliver, Nomthandazo Rubushe and Siyabulela Seya are nominated for Comedian Performance.

The Dance Production nominees are Chloe Blair, Gregory Maqoma and Llewellyn Mnguni. Creshwell October, Sisa Benjamin Zako and Viwe Siyabonga Mkizwana are nominated for the Musician Award.

Koleka Putuma, Masai Sepuru and Modise Joshua Sekgothe are nominated for Poet Performance.

The Theatre Production nominees are Calvin Seretle Ratladi, Jana Hattingh and Aubrey Sekhabi.

The NACA ceremony will be held at Sun City Resort on Friday, 21 August. It will be broadcast on SABC 1 on Saturday, 22 August at 8pm.

The National Sports Awards will follow on Sunday, 23 August.