Makhelwane Festival: Celebrating the art of being neighbourly for more than a decade

Three-day music festival Makhelwane, which means ‘neighbour’, celebrates being neighbourly.

There was a time when it was commonplace for one to go ‘borrow’ sugar from next door or for the school transport to drop off your child at their neighbour’s while you’re at work.

This was neighbourliness 101. However, due to factors such as crime or simply distrusting those who you live near, the art of being neighbourly is dying out in townships.

But the annual three-day music festival Makhelwane, which, when translated, means ‘neighbour’, celebrates this dying cornerstone in townships.

“Makhelwane has always been more than a festival — it’s a homecoming,” Makhelwane Festival founder Sifiso Dlangamandla tells The Citizen.

Describing the festival taking place this weekend in Soweto, Dlangamandla says it brings the township together in a way that feels organic and deeply cultural.

“Neighbours reconnect, local creators get a platform, and the streets turn into shared spaces of joy, collaboration and pride. The festival reminds us of the spirit that has always defined Soweto: warmth, unity and possibility. It’s a celebration of us, by us, for us.”

ALSO READ: ‘Representation matters,’ says filmmaker as world marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

11 years of Makhelwane Festival

Makhelwane Festival marks its 11th year in 2025, and Dlangamandla shares some of the festival’s wins and lessons over the years.

“Makhelwane has grown from a grassroots neighbourhood gathering to one of Soweto’s most anticipated cultural festivals,” he says.

Some of its wins include being a platform that launches and nurtures creative talent, as well as its consistent audience growth.

Recounting some of its challenges, Dlangamadla says: “Infrastructure demands as the festival grows, balancing scale with the intimate, community-first spirit and navigating economic pressures while keeping the festival accessible.”

‘But through it all, the heart of Makhelwane — community — has kept us grounded and consistent,” he says.

He says the annual festival has contributed to Soweto’s economy through some of its initiatives.

“Every year, Makhelwane injects meaningful economic activity into the township. From local vendors and artisans to caterers, logistics teams, transport providers and homestays — the festival creates short-term jobs and long-term opportunities,” he shares.

He adds that the festival has seen vendors report their most profitable weekend of the year, and small businesses often gain new customers beyond the festival.

“It’s a circular economy that begins and ends within Soweto.”

ALSO READ: Award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri enjoys time out in Soweto

Township is a destination, not an afterthought

Makhelwane Festival begins on Friday with AboMazenzela [those who do it for themselves]: The Art of Starting, a networking and creative industry session spotlighting entrepreneurship and resilience.

The evening will feature live music and DJ sets to welcome guests to a weekend of culture and celebration.

Saturday and Sunday will be dedicated to the music festival, which will feature acts including Monique Bingham, Njelic, Sjava, Russell Zuma, Jah Seed & Admiral, and Fiji Mageba.

Such lineups and curated festivals often take place outside townships, but Dlangamandla says it’s vital that they are also hosted in townships.

“It’s essential. Hosting major cultural events in the township decentralises opportunity and representation. It proves that world-class experiences don’t have to be exported — they can be built right here at home,” he says.

“This creates accessibility, pride, and economic stimulus where it matters most. Festivals like Makhelwane help rewrite the narrative: the township is a destination, not an afterthought.”

With heavy rains forecast for this weekend, the Makhelwane founder says they’ve made contingency plans in case the forecast holds.

“We’ve secured additional tents, sheltered areas, covered seating, and weather-resistant infrastructure across the festival grounds. Our goal is to keep the experience warm, safe and enjoyable, regardless of the forecast. Rain or shine, the neighbours will be taken care of.”

NOW READ: ‘The feeling is still sinking in,’ says newly crowned Miss Soweto after winning 46th edition