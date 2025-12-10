Award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri enjoys time out in Soweto

Jermaine Dupri is in South Africa with Canadian duo Dvsn, set to perform two shows in the country.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Jermaine Dupri is the latest US superstar to visit South Africa.

The seasoned music producer is in South Africa with the Canadian R&B duo Dvsn, who are performing at the Once Upon a Time in Joburg and Once Upon a Time in Cape Town concerts.

Jermaine Dupri in Soweto

Dupri shared photos of himself on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, where he spent time with the locals and visited the Mandela House.

While in the township, Dupri also visited the Hector Pieterson Memorial.

Dupri signs Dvsn

The first show was held at Marks Park on Sunday, with the Cape Town edition taking place on Wednesday evening at Alley, Paarden Eiland.

Once Upon a Time in Joburg is a locally owned live music mini-concert festival, organised by Dr Bird Productions. The concert has a strong focus on R&B and Neo-Soul.

In June of this year, Once Upon a Time in Joburg hosted a concert featuring UK singer Sasha Keable and US rap singer GoldLink as the headline acts.

This evening’s show will be the third edition of the year.

Dupri said he was with Dvsn because he had just signed them to his label, So So Def.

“After working with Dvsn on their last album, going to their shows, seeing how much their fans love them, and then when I heard they had become free agents, I had to sign DVSN and make them my first signing at So So Def/Hybe,” said Dupri on social media.

Dupri has a distribution deal with Hybe.

Dvsn is a Canadian R&B duo composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85.

