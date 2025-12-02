‘The feeling is still sinking in,’ says newly crowned Miss Soweto after winning 46th edition

Miss Soweto will be screened on Mzansi Wethu this Saturday, with repeats scheduled for the coming weeks.

Newly crowned White Star Miss Soweto, Lungile Siyaphi, says the feeling of winning the 46th edition of the beauty pageant still hasn’t sunk in.

“The feeling is still sinking in, but gratitude fills my heart. I’m thankful for everyone who believed in me, supported me through it all, and helped me stay strong,” Siyaphi shared on her social media.

Siyaphi fended off stiff competition from first princess, Boitumelo Molotsana and second princess, Kutlwano Zingitwa at the beauty pageant that was held at the Soweto Theatre on Saturday.

ALSO READ: ‘Climate change a human issue,’ says newly crowned Mrs SA Verushka Singh

Mzansi Wethu to screen Miss Soweto

Those who missed the beauty pageant can watch it on Mzansi Wethu this Saturday, with a repeat scheduled for the following day and the week after.

“The 2025 White Star Miss Soweto pageant was a true celebration of strength, spirit, and community,” said Jonita Cuff, marketing manager of headline sponsor White Star.

Siyaphi walked away with the R100 000 cash prize, while first princess Molotsana received R20 000 in cash, as well as the Miss Social Butterfly prize of R5000, as voted by her fellow contestants.

Second princess Zingitwa took home R15 000.

The Miss Soweto journey began on 16 October 2025, when the top 20 was unveiled.

The pageant’s workshops prepared the competing young women not only for the spotlight but for lives of leadership and impact.

The judging panel included former Kaya FM broadcaster Bridget Masinga, make-up artists and mother of Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Bongi Mlotshwa.

The beauty pageant was co-hosted by YFM pair Nia Brown and Tulz Madala, while Azana provided the night’s entertainment through song.

NOW READ: Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Olivia Yacé resigns: ‘I must remain true to my values’