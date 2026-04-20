Thanda Choir members reclaim full ownership of ensemble after Carte Blanche exposé

Khayelitsha vocalists Thanda Choir demand rights and independence.

The founding members of South Africa’s celebrated Thanda Choir have announced they are taking back full control of their ensemble following a damning Carte Blanche investigation into alleged exploitative financial practices by their former managers.

The statement, released on Monday, 20 April 2026, just hours after the explosive Sunday broadcast was shared by Claire Mawisa, the broadcast journalist behind the story.

Years of exploitation exposed

The choir is now positioning itself as a fully independent collective, free from external management ties.

BREAKING NEWS: statement released by thanda choir members today, after the @carteblanchetv broadcast last night #carteblanche watch the full story available now on dstv catch up. pic.twitter.com/LTDHWJ5T6E — claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) April 20, 2026

Carte Blanche alleged that managers Julio Teixeira and Luke Bernhardi, along with associates from Up Next Studios, claimed every cent earned from performances went back into the organisation. When pressed for financial transparency, the managers reportedly attempted to silence the programme with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Thanda Choir managers, Julio Teixeira and Luke Bernhadi, are adamant every cent made from choir performances goes towards the organisation. When asked to share their financials with us, we were met with an attempt to gag us with an NDA from their lawyers. #CarteBlanche pic.twitter.com/8wydOFIUYo April 19, 2026

Choir members, many from township backgrounds, were reportedly paid as little as R400 for an entire month’s work despite high-profile gigs that brought in tens of thousands Rands in booking fees.

Public reaction on social media was swift and supportive. The young vocalists were praised for finally finding their voice after years of what they described as unfair treatment in responses to the statement.

Founding members take back the brand

In their official statement titled “Thanda Choir Founding Members Take Back Full Ownership: Khayelitsha Vocalists Demand Their Rights”, the group declared:

“After years of being exploited [and] recently cast out of the very ensemble that they founded by outside managers, the founding members are now fully reclaiming their future.”

The group also shared a list of key demands, which includes the following:

• Immediate ownership of all choir compositions and creative works

• Full, direct payment of all past and future royalties directly to the members

• Complete ownership of the Thanda Choir brand

• Full control over all digital content, including media and social channels

The statement explicitly severs ties with Up Next Studios, Teixeira, Bernhardi and two other people named Asavela Mpayipheli and Zikhona Maphisa.

Per the statement, all prior bookings and agreements with these parties have been declared void. The members now stand united to protect the legacy they built from the streets of Khayelitsha.

Seeking legal and public support

As they navigate the transition, the choir is urgently calling for assistance from legal experts and lawyers willing to help secure their rights. They are also reaching out to media houses for interviews to amplify their story.

Started in Khayelitsha, Thanda Choir rose to international acclaim as one of South Africa’s most beloved vocal ensembles, blending powerful harmonies with stories of community strength. Now operating as an independent collective, the group says it embodies “the strength, vision, and resilience of our community.”

The move to cut ties with their managers has been met with widespread encouragement online, with supporters urging the public to rally behind the young artists. It has also been described as a landmark moment for South African creatives fighting for fair pay, transparency, and ownership in an industry long plagued by unequal power dynamics.