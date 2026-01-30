WATCH: Gugu Gumede celebrates two years since weight-loss surgery with impressive results

The actress had the bariatric weight-loss procedure in January 2024.

Actress and director Gugu Gumede recently marked two years since undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

The Uzalo star underwent the bariatric weight-loss procedure in January 2024.

Celebrating the milestone on social media on Thursday, Gumede said she was proud of her decision and the progress she has made.

“This is me officially two years post-surgery,” she said in a video.

“Man, I’m so proud of myself. Cheers to me for believing that there was a better, healthier version of myself out there and actually becoming that.”

She added that the journey required courage and determination.

“Cheers to me for being fearful to take this journey, but actually going ahead with it. Cheers to me for not conforming and listening to what people were saying online,” Gumede said.

The actress also said the weight loss has helped her be more present and active as a mother.

“Cheers to me for wanting to be the best mom that I can be. The mom that can slide down my daughter’s tiny slide, fit into her small swing, and have the energy to play with her and be present,” she said.

ALSO READ: Shamiso Mosaka undergoes Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey [VIDEO]

Why gastric sleeve surgery?

Gumede previously explained that she chose the procedure to help manage her eating habits.

“I wanted to get the gastric sleeve because I wanted to limit the amount of food that I was eating. I wanted the portion control to be there,” she said on her YouTube channel.

She also spoke about the health challenges that influenced her decision. Weight gain after breastfeeding, she said, affected her well-being.

“I gained about 15kg and reached a point where I was so unhappy. Physically, I did not feel good,” Gumede said.

“My feet would hurt. I’d go to bed at night, and my heart would be pounding. I was scared because I have high blood pressure, which runs in my family.”

Gumede shared that she lost 20kg within two months after the surgery.

“It was a very tough journey at first, but now I am not finding it difficult. However, it’s not the same for everyone,” she said.

“If you are thinking about this, understand what a drastic decision it is to have this surgery, but some of us need that drastic push in our lives to be healthier and to live longer.”

NOW READ: Sjava launches new album with immersive planetarium experience