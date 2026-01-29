Sjava launches new album with immersive planetarium experience

The album will be released on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Sjava offered fans a unique listening experience at the launch of his new album, Inkanyezi Nezinkanyezi, on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Anglo American Wits Dome, where guests sat beneath a planetarium dome and listened to the album as a visual astronomy show played above them.

Speaking about the launch, Sjava said the concept, created by his team, gave him a new perspective on some of the songs.

“It was a nice experience for me because I got to hear the music a certain way, especially certain songs that really matched the energy ye zikanyezi [ of the stars],” he said.

He added, “It really hit different for me, especially on the song Umdumise, because the song says God works in mysterious ways. Looking at the moon, the stars, and all that, it reminded me of how God is such a great designer.”

A star-studded ceremony

Several of Sjava’s music colleagues attended the launch to show support.

Celebrity guests included Emtee, Anatii, Big Zulu, Lwa Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli, LaSauce, Saudi, and other artists from Nkabi Nation, Emtee Records, and 1020 Cartel.

Inkanyezi Nezinkanyezi

Inkanyezi Nezinkanyezi follows Sjava’s 2025 live EPs, Inkanyezi and Inkanyezi 2.0.

Sjava said most of the songs in the album were written and recorded in the studio before the live EPs were released.

“What makes this project special is the way we rolled it out. I wanted to try a different approach, one that allowed me to engage my fans more intimately than before, so I thought, ‘let me teach them the songs before I release them,” Sjava said.

“The project is bigger than just me, hence the name. The people who worked on the project with me really gave it that unique and special creativity.”

The album features collaborations with South African artists across genres, including Nkosazana Daughter, Buhlebendalo, Msaki and Zadok, Anatii, and Jesse Clegg.

Other contributors include Shwi and Dogzin, Lowfeye and Lacabra, Siya Ntuli, Ntando Dlamini, Gusba, J John, Ronaldo, Zamoh, and Mafakhiza.

Celebrating 10 years in music with a tour

Sjava is also preparing for his 10 Year Celebration Tour, marking a decade since his official debut in 2016.

The tour will feature songs from across his career, including hits from Isina Muva, uMama on Umqhele, Umsebenzi Deluxe, Isibuko, and the Inkanyezi Trilogy.

“We’ve spent the last two years touring the different albums individually, and it was great, but I felt that this milestone deserved a deep dive into the entire discography,” Sjava said.

“It won’t be easy because the catalogue has a lot of songs, but we’ll try and cover as much as is humanly possible each night.”

