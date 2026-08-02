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Music festival cut short after two deaths

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

2 August 2026

03:52 pm

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A 45-year-old American man plunged to his death.

Music stage

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A music festival held in central Hungary is to end earlier than scheduled, organisers said on Sunday, after an American man fell to his death and a young woman died of heart attack.

The one-week Ozora Festival, described as one of the largest global psychedelic trance gatherings, attracts tens of thousands each year.

Man falls to his death

On Saturday, a 45-year-old American man climbed onto one of the set pieces surrounding the main stage and then plunged to the ground, fatally, police told local news site FEOL.

Authorities and organisers said they believed the man likely took his own life intentionally.

Earlier that day, a 39-year-old Hungarian woman suffered a medical emergency “probably due to the intense heat”, and attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, according to FEOL

“In light of these tragic events, all music programs will end at midnight tonight, including those at the Pumpui stage,” organisers said on Facebook, offering their condolences.

Sunday was the last full day of the festival, but music performances on the Pumpui stage were previously scheduled to last until early Monday morning.

Hungary has been under its highest heat alert since Thursday, with maximum temperatures reaching 40C over this weekend.

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