Miss Universe Jamaica to return home after suffering life-threatening injuries at Miss Universe

Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition in November.

Dr Gabrielle Henry, who is Miss Universe Jamaica, is to return home after suffering a serious fall onstage at the Miss Universe 2025 competition last month.

“She will return to Jamaica in the coming days, accompanied by a full medical escort team and will be transferred directly to hospital for continued treatment and recovery,” read a joint statement by Henry’s family and the Miss Universe organisation.

Henry suffered a serious fall through an opening on the stage while performing her walk during the preliminary competition on 19 November 2025, resulting in an intracranial haemorrhage with loss of consciousness, a fracture, facial lacerations and other significant injuries.

“She was immediately admitted to intensive care in Bangkok, where she remained in critical condition under constant neurological monitoring and continues to require 24-hour specialist supervision.”

ALSO READ: Miss Universe president gives health update on Miss Jamaica after pageant fall

Universe Organisation standing by Henry’s side

The statement said that from the first time the incident occurred, the Miss Universe organisation had stood by Henry and her family’s side.

“The organidation has covered all hospital, medical and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand, as well as the accommodation and living costs of Dr Henry’s mother and sister, who have remained by her side throughout this difficult period.”

In a statement in late November, Miss Universe Organisation president Raúl Rocha Cantú said the “latest medical report confirms that Dr Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge”.

The organisation also urged the public to avoid negative comments, misinformation and speculation.

“Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery and the well-being of her loved ones. We kindly request continued compassion, sensitivity, and privacy as the family navigates this challenging period,” it said.

NOW READ: ‘The feeling is still sinking in,’ says newly crowned Miss Soweto after winning 46th edition