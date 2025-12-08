WATCH:Mandla N and Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli’s breathtaking engagement

They have warmed Mzansi’s hearts with a romantic beachfront engagement in Thailand.

South Africa is celebrating a real-life fairytale. Celebrated owner of Black Brain Pictures, producer and director Mandla N, proposed to his partner, Miss Universe South Africa 2025 Melissa Nayimuli, during a beautiful island getaway in Thailand.

The couple shared their engagement in a stunning video that instantly set social media alight.

The proposal took place at the luxurious Garrya Tongsai Bay Samui. The pair escaped for a quiet holiday after Melissa’s return from the Miss Universe stage on 21 November.

Mandla penned a special post for his love on his social media pages.

In the proposal clip posted on 7 December 2025, the couple walk along the soft Thai shoreline. Mandla kneels and asks for her hand in marriage, a moment that felt as romantic as a scene from one of his scripted productions.

“Our favourite scene yet, saying YES” Melissa captioned the video, which quickly gathered thousands of heartfelt messages.

Mandla is known for directing award-winning shows such as Lockdown, DiepCity and Diepsloot. Also as a member of the group, Gang of Instrumentals

He shared the same footage and allowed fans to witness the intimate moment. This marks the beginning of their next chapter.

Their relationship has never been hidden. Melissa’s loving birthday tributes to Mandla earlier this year reflected the strength of their bond.

“You are strong and resilient and capable of anything, and what stands out the most is your humility and generosity. I love you endlessly,” she wrote on his 45th birthday in a message that now feels even more meaningful.

Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli. Picture: social media

Tumi addresses old rumours on the Lungelo KM Podcast

As fans celebrated the engagement, long-standing questions resurfaced about Mandla’s previous relationship with actress and singer Tumi Masemola, the mother of his two daughters.

Tumi recently spoke openly on the Lungelo KM Podcast, where she clarified misconceptions that had followed her for years.

“People have always believed that Mandla and I were married because we were together for so long. However, we were not married and I want that to be understood clearly,” she explained during the interview.

She went on to clarify the cultural aspect that often confuses many.

“Lobola was paid and culturally that means a lot. Legally, we never signed anything and we never registered a marriage, so it was not a legal marriage,” she said calmly.

The couple continue to co-parent their children.