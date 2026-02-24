Bafta, BBC apologise for Tourette-related racial slur during Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo presentation

The slur came from a guest who has Tourette syndrome.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) and the BBC have apologised after a racial slur that was shouted during the 2026 awards ceremony.

The offensive language, which included the n-word, was heard while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award at the pre-recorded ceremony, which aired on Sunday, 21 February.

The slur came from John Davidson MBE, a guest who has Tourette syndrome. Davidson is also an executive producer of the Bafta-nominated film I Swear, which is based on his life experience.

Tourette syndrome is a neurological condition that causes involuntary movements and sounds, known as tics.

Bafta and BBC apologise

In a statement issued on Monday, Bafta said it acknowledged the incident and the impact of the offensive language.

“At the Bafta Film Awards last night, our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all,” the statement read.

The organisation emphasised that the language came from a guest with Tourette syndrome and that his tics were involuntary.

“Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional,” Bafta said.

The statement added that audience members had been informed in advance that tics might occur.

“We took measures to make those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began, and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear strong language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony,” Bafta said.

“Early in the ceremony, a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism,” the statement added.

BBC also issued an apology for failing to remove the offensive language before airing the ceremony.

“Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional.

“We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

