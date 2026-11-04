Nambitha Ben-Mazwi invites you to a film screening to celebrate 10 years on screen

'I had always wanted to do something special on my 10-year mark, as my journey was fairly different.'

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is bringing her latest film home to Johannesburg to mark a decade in the industry. This follows a European broadcast that drew 7.18 million viewers in Germany.

Tatort: Könige der Nacht will screen at Artistry on Tuesday, 10 November, as part of “A Decade of Excellence”. The event combines the film with a conversation about her journey so far.

The role that took her to Europe

Ben-Mazwi plays Moya Alemu, an undocumented bicycle courier whose decision to speak up after witnessing a murder could put her own future at risk. The Swiss television film was directed by Claudio Fäh and produced by Zurich-based Contrast Film. It forms part of the long-running Tatort crime franchise.

She landed the part after a casting search that stretched from Europe to several African countries. Acting alongside Carol Schuler and Anna Pieri Zuercher, she also had to learn Swiss German in a matter of weeks.

The numbers behind the film

According to broadcaster SRF’s official results, Könige der Nacht averaged 395 000 viewers and a 34% market share in Switzerland. In Germany, its 7.18 million viewers translated into an almost 30% market share. This is reportedly the second-highest figure ever achieved there by the Zurich Tatort team.



The screening will be followed by a conversation with Ben-Mazwi about her international role and her path from corporate life to acting. The evening is also a thank-you to the colleagues, mentors, supporters and loved ones who helped her make that leap.

In ‘Tatort: Könige der Nacht,’ Nambitha plays Moya Alemu, an undocumented bicycle courier whose decision to speak up after witnessing a murder could put her own future at risk. Picture: Donald Chipumha

“I had always wanted to do something special on my 10-year mark, as my journey was fairly different, navigating leaving corporate to pursue my calling, Ben-Mazwi said in a statement. She said she wanted the opportunity to honour those who carried her along the way.

“I learnt my craft on the job, so my industry colleagues, casting directors, agents – they all held my hand and guided me. After seeing how well Tatort: Könige der Nacht did in Europe, I wanted to share this milestone and movie with my audience and loved ones at home, as they have been my biggest motivators in being at the forefront of African representation globally. It was a perfect moment to bridge this screening with my 10-year anniversary and take the opportunity to thank my supporters and industry stakeholders who gave me that first nod and believed in me from the start.”

A decade of screen credits

Her credits include Netflix’s Savage Beauty and Happiness Ever After, Showmax’s action drama Empini, Black Mirror and Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King. Her latest work also includes Invisible, a Deon Meyer series.

The Tatort role follows her appearance as a special guest and speaker at the 2025 Zurich Film Festival, where she took part in the Leading FeMales NextGen event and shared her career journey with emerging filmmakers.

Beyond the screen

Ben-Mazwi is also a businesswoman and advocate. A University of Cape Town Business Science Honours graduate, she founded NambithaBM Media and #SheSpeaksByLadyNam, a women’s empowerment platform that helps women find their voices and live with purpose. Her advocacy for dark-skinned women and girls has also become a consistent part of her public voice.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is celebrating 10 years in acting with a screening of Tatort: Könige der Nacht in Johannesburg. Picture: Themba Mbuyisa

Event details

Date: Tuesday, 10 November 2026

Time: 6 pm

Venue: Artistry, Johannesburg

Dress code: Smart. Your version of excellence.

Tickets: R200 via Webtickets