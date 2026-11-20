Celebrity Come Dine With Me South Africa kicked off with a bang. Jonathan Roxmouth took the win, while Alphi Mkhwanazi's professional chef became the talking point online.

South Africa’s first-ever celebrity season of Come Dine With Me is finally here, and if episode one is anything to go by, the real drama isn’t always on the plate.

The season premiered on Wednesday 18 November at 8pm CAT as a three-channel simulcast on BBC Lifestyle, BBC Brit and BBC UKTV.

Episode one of Come Dine With Me opened with a line-up of Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, Jonathan Roxmouth, Karabo Ntshweng and Primo Baloyi, who each took a turn hosting across four nights. Much like the other version of this format featuring the everyday person, none of them knew who else was arriving until they met each other at the door, ahead of the first dinner.

Alphi Mkhwanazi: all vibes, borrowed hands

Up first was Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi, who had flagged his intentions in Come Dine With Me‘s promotional material by positioning himself as a curator rather than a cook. He took that brief literally. Mkhwanazi enlisted the help of his professional chef, Kabza, and leaned on his credentials as a professional curator of experiences to justify it.

Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi. Picture: Supplied/Duma Collective for BBC Lifestyle

Mkhwanazi mostly helped out and garnished the dishes under plenty of supervision, and admitted that not being responsible for the food while hosting was a relief. The vibe was elevated kasi home cooking, with vetkoeks and chicken stew on the menu.

After finding out he had help (and still managed to serve undercooked chicken), his guests weren’t entirely sold. The Mail and Guardian Young 200 alum finished with 15 out of 30.

Jonathan Roxmouth: the overachieving nerd takes over

Thespian Jonathan Roxmouth hosted second, and he arrived as the kind of contestant Come Dine With Me producers dream of. He describes himself as an overachieving nerd when it comes to food, and says he spends a lot of time in the kitchen.

The menu was, in a word, English: beef Wellington as the main and a custard-based dessert, preceded by an Italian starter of a trio of crostini. His guests were highly impressed, and Roxmouth was visibly delighted by how his dessert landed.

He scored 24 out of 30.

Karabo Ntshweng: heart, humour and an air fryer

South African radio presenter, TV host, voice artist, and digital strategist Karabo Ntshweng on Come Dine With Me. Picture: Supplied/Duma Collective for BBC Lifestyle

Third to host was Karabo Ntshweng, who describes herself as the host who loves to host but isn’t always the one cooking. (The episode was filmed months ago. It aired a day after the 5FM DJ emceed a recent Shower to Shower event focused on self-care.)

She opened her hosting day by admitting she only learned to cook three years ago. Then came the curveball: her oven wasn’t working on the day, so she pivoted to an air fryer-prepared dinner.

Despite not letting the setback get in her way, she finished her Come Dine With Me episode on 20 out of 30.

Primo Baloyi: French flair, simple substance

South African digital content creator, comedian, dancer, and actor, widely known on social media as primo9teen, Primo Baloyi plates his starter. Picture: Supplied/Duma Collective for BBC Lifestyle

Primo Baloyi hosted the final evening with a French-inspired menu and a promise of culinary excellence. Dessert was a crème brûlée, which he had never made before. Upon reading Baloyi’s menu before the dinner, Roxmouth called it “fiendishly difficult”.

The main was a wine-based beef stew with mash.

Baloyi admitted he used French dish names to make simple meals sound more complicated, in an effort to impress his guests. He did win Roxmouth over by using a real vanilla pod for the custard, though it earned only a 7 from the actor. Baloyi’s final score was 23, just one point shy of Roxmouth.

Jonathan Roxmouth is a South African musical theatre actor and singer, best known for his role as the Phantom in several productions of The Phantom of the Opera. Picture: Supplied/Duma Collective for BBC Lifestyle

The actor took the top spot and the Come Dine With Me R10 000 cash prize, which goes to the Theatre Benevolent Fund.

The online verdict: ‘Not authentic‘

Social media had plenty to say, much of it aimed at Mkhwanazi. Many viewers on X were put off by the apparent hiring of a professional chef. Some called it “not authentic” and at odds with the spirit of a format built on contestants cooking and hosting for themselves. Some felt the house also may not have been his own, while others directed frustration at Come Dine With Me production for allowing it.

It wasn’t all criticism, though.

Primo Baloyi reads the final scores to discover the winner of Celebrity Come Dine With Me SA episode one. Picture: Supplied/Duma Collective for BBC Lifestyle

Ntshweng drew praise, with some viewers saying they stuck with the episode for her segment and the remaining hosts. A few said they enjoyed the premiere regardless, and the usual chaos, with narrator Dave Lamb on hand for his trademark commentary, still delivered.

Episode one of Celebrity Come Dine With Me: South Africa is available to watch on DStv Stream, and episode two airs on Wednesday 25 November at 8pm CAT on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174), with an all-female line-up of Yanda Woods, Olwethu Leshabane-Njoloza, Moonchild Sanelly and Mampho Brescia.