Here are some events taking place in Johannesburg and across Gauteng this weekend.

Looking for something to do this weekend? From live music and theatre productions to Christmas markets and family-friendly activities, several events are taking place across Johannesburg and Gauteng.

What to do this weekend

Parkview Christmas Market

The Parkview Christmas Market is returning to George Hay Park in Randburg this weekend, with more than 75 stalls.

Visitors can browse gifts, enjoy food and drinks and take children to the play area. The programme also includes a family movie night on Saturday.

When: Saturday, 21 November, 10am to 10pm; Sunday, 22 November, 10am to 10pm

Where: George Hay Park, Parkview, Randburg

Cost: R60 for adults. Children under 12 enter for free.

Nomfundo Xaluva live music

Jazz vocalist Nomfundo Xaluva is performing at the Sankayi Jazz Series in Morningside.

The singer will perform music from her album, Ndilapha, accompanied by Brathew Van Schalkwyk on piano, Romy Brauteseth on double bass and Sphelelo Mazibuko on drums.

When: Saturday, 21 November. Dinner and drinks from 6pm, with the concert starting at 8pm

Where: Sankayi Restaurant and Lounge, Green Park Corner, Morningside

Cost: Tickets from R400 per person. Dinner is charged separately.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory open day

Joburg Ballet is opening its studios to the public for a behind-the-scenes experience ahead of its Charlie and the Chocolate Factory production.

The open day offers visitors an opportunity to learn more about the production and ballet.

When: Saturday, 21 November, 10am to 1pm.

Where: Joburg Ballet Studios, Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein

Cost: R165 per person.

DevFest Johannesburg

Technology enthusiasts and developers can attend DevFest Johannesburg, a full-day conference focusing on artificial intelligence, web development, mobile technology and cloud computing.

The programme includes talks, workshops and networking opportunities.

When: Saturday, 21 November, 8.30am to 4.30pm

Where: The Tryst, 20 Archimedes Street, Kramerville, Sandton

Cost: Tickets from R250 per person.

Mamma Mia! The Musical

The musical Mamma Mia! continues its run at Teatro at Montecasino this weekend.

The production features music by Swedish pop group ABBA, including hits such as Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and Super Trouper.

The story follows a young woman who invites three men from her mother’s past to her wedding as she tries to discover her father’s identity.

When: Until Sunday, 22 November

Where: Teatro, Montecasino, Fourways

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster.

Ride Joburg

Cycling enthusiasts can take part in Ride Joburg on Sunday.

Thousands of cyclists are expected to take on a 97km route along the M1 highway, finishing at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

When: Sunday, 22 November

Where: Starting at FNB Stadium and finishing at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.