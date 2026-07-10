No Friends of Harry drummer Annette McLennan passes away

Concert promoter, DJ and radio personality Kerry Ann Allerston said that McLennan was legendary.

Former No Friends of Harry drummer Anette McLennan passed away yesterday after a short illness.

The 63-year-old was a founding member of the band, formed in 1986, along with then-husband and vocalist Rob McLennan, bassist Dave de Vetta, guitarist Ian Wiggins and occasional keyboardist Adrian Hamilton. No Friends of Harry became known for their driving goth rock hits like Competition Rules, The Present Has Passed, and their cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black”. The band split in 1998.

Frontman Rob McLennan announced Annette’s passing on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you all that Annette has passed away. The world has lost a unique, beautiful human and a great talent. Everyone loved her. She filled everyone with her strength, love of life, joy, fun, and everyone’s memory of her was a happy one.

“Anette loved children and they loved hanging out with her. She always underestimated her true worth, yet she was revered by all the drummers in the country and broke ground as a female drummer in a male-dominated industry. I’ve never ever heard anyone ever say a bad word about her, and she had an immense impact on every person she shared her life with. I’m truly gutted by this news. It was a great shock to everyone. She was taken too young and soon. She will be dearly missed, but she will be remembered forever.”

One of the most influential and iconic SA bands, No Friends of Harry. Picture Supplied.

‘It was a great shock to everyone’

Concert promoter, DJ and radio personality Kerry Ann Allerston said that McLennan was legendary. “Dynamite comes in small packages and the legend that was, and always will be, Annette was exactly that. She was a force to be reckoned with and an absolute rockstar. She carved out her own unique place in the South African music industry and will always be remembered through her music.

“Her spirit will continue to live on in her band mates, her fans and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. The world was a better place with Annette in it. My heart is with Rob McLennan and No Friends of Harry, and with everyone who loved her, as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.”

Watch Anette on Paint it Black cover by NFOH

Bandmate Dave de Vetta shared that he met Annette while playing bass for a cobbled-together charity group.

“Ee wanted to do a Christmas gig at Eastgate mall. They recruited this young new drummer who just lit up the room when she entered. That was her all over – fun, lovely, and kind. A bright star. But she also strived for perfection and could be hard on herself.”

Former Radio 5 DJ Barney Simon, almost solely responsible for introducing and promoting alternative and indie rock in South Africa and a great supporter of the band on his then-Shadow Show, encapsulated everyone’s sentiment on his Facebook page. “RIP Anette,” he wrote. “You were special.”

‘She was special’ – Barney Simon. Picture Supplied

‘She thought she had ruined the show’

De Vetta shared an anecdote. “I remember at one of the Oppikoppi gigs I turned round to her and she had tears running down her face – apparently, she’d missed a (drum) fill and thought she’d ruined the gig. No-one noticed.

“We became close friends during all the practising and touring and recording. She took it all on with joy and determination. Never complaining. She has left a huge void. She was unique. I will never forget her. Annette, may you rest peacefully with the angels.”