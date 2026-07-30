BTS won’t submit music, rejects new Grammy category in bold protest

BTS says music should unite, not divide

BTS sparks global debate after rejecting Grammy consideration over controversial new music category decision

Global K-pop sensation BTS has stunned fans by announcing that the group will not submit its music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The decision comes after the Recording Academy introduced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. This is a move the group believes could separate artists by geography instead of recognising music on an equal playing field.

All seven members shared the same message on Instagram. They explained that they want their work to be appreciated for its artistry rather than the language they sing in or where they come from.

The announcement arrived only weeks after the Recording Academy confirmed the addition of the new category for the upcoming awards.

Their statement has quickly sparked discussion across the music industry. Many praise the group for taking a principled stand, while others argue that regional categories can provide greater recognition for artists who have historically been overlooked.

A debate about recognition versus inclusion

The introduction of the new award has reignited a long-running conversation about how international artists are recognised at major global music awards.

Critics argue that creating separate regional categories could unintentionally limit artists who are capable of competing in broader pop categories. However, current Grammy rules allow a song to compete in only one performance category. This means an entry in a regional division could prevent it from being considered alongside mainstream international releases.

Supporters of the new category, however, believe it offers greater visibility to Asian artists. Moreover, they say it reflects the enormous global growth of the genre.

African artists have raised similar concerns

BTS is not the first act to question how global music is classified.

Several African artists have previously spoken about being grouped into regional genres rather than recognised across broader international categories.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has repeatedly said he does not consider his music to fit neatly into the Afrobeats label. He argues that African musicians create a wide variety of sounds that deserve global appreciation.

Fellow Nigerian artist Wizkid has also expressed discomfort with being boxed into a single genre. Meanwhile, Grammy winner Tyla recently shared her mixed feelings about the “Afrobeats” label often being used to describe her music. She says her sound is rooted in Amapiano and South African culture.