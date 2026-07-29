Black Coffee’s new school project gives children something to smile about

The DJ is giving back to kids who can't afford medical care

While millions know Black Coffee for selling out shows around the world, his biggest impact is often felt much closer to home.

Through the Black Coffee Foundation, Nkosinathi Maphumulo, the Grammy winner, is once again changing lives by expanding a project that is helping South African children see, smile and succeed. This is a project he has shared is important to him. As a child, he grew up needing spectacles himself.

More than just eye care

Picture: supplied

The Black Coffee Foundation has officially expanded its Gift of Sight by Black Coffee initiative by adding dental care to a programme that has already changed the lives of thousands of schoolchildren.

The latest rollout took place at Zenzeleni Primary School in Alexandra. More than 500 pupils received professional eye tests, vision screenings and dental assessments at the school over three days.

The idea is simple but powerful. When children struggle with poor eyesight or untreated dental problems, it can affect everything from their confidence to their ability to concentrate in class.

Teamwork is making a real difference

If a child is identified as needing further treatment after these screenings, the foundation helps arrange follow-up appointments. In addition, it provides support to families to ensure children receive the care they need, whether for glasses, dental procedures or referrals to specialists. The Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital will support ongoing eye testing.

Speaking about the expansion, Black Coffee Foundation CEO Lungie Maphumulo said the goal is to remove preventable health barriers so children can learn, grow and reach their full potential. She said adding dental care is the natural next step after seeing the positive impact the eye care programme has had in schools.

Previously, the DJ built houses in KwaZulu-Natal for flood victims.