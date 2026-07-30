What to do this weekend: Jazz Nights welcomes Maleh for a soulful performance

Johannesburg's jazz heartbeat grows stronger with Maleh's unforgettable Braamfontein performance this weekend.

Braamfontein’s long-standing reputation as one of Johannesburg’s cultural hotspots is set to shine once again.

This happens as celebrated Afro-soul singer Maleh headlines the latest edition of Jazz at Jozi Gold on Saturday, 1 August.

Hosted every Saturday at Jozi Gold Brewing Company, the popular live music series has become a favourite among jazz lovers. Many are looking to experience South Africa’s finest musicians in an intimate setting. The weekly performances continue to celebrate the country’s rich musical heritage. At the same time, audiences can connect with artists in a relaxed atmosphere.

Few performers embody that spirit quite like Maleh.

Originally from Lesotho, the award-winning singer-songwriter first rose to prominence as part of the acclaimed group Kaya. She later embarked on a successful solo career. Over the years, she has carved out a unique sound that effortlessly blends Basotho musical traditions. In addition, she draws on jazz, Afro-soul, and contemporary African influences.

Known for her powerful voice and emotionally charged performances, she earned a reputation as one of Africa’s most captivating live performers. Her concerts are more than just musical showcases. In fact, they invite audiences into moments of reflection, healing and celebration through heartfelt storytelling and soulful melodies.

Her latest album, Dithapelo, meaning Prayers, has become a defining milestone in her career. Inspired by a deeply personal journey of faith and renewal, the project explores themes of resilience, identity and spiritual restoration. The album has struck a chord with listeners across the continent. Notably, it surpassed 600 000 streams by the middle of 2026 while evolving into an uplifting live concert experience.

Her remarkable career has also been recognised with several prestigious awards. These include a South African Music Award for Best African Adult Album for Step Child, a Metro FM Award for Best Newcomer during her time with Kaya 959, and a Basadi Women in Music Award for Lerato Laka.

She has also performed alongside international stars such as Tamia, Angie Stone, Keri Hilson, Oliver Mtukudzi and Vusi Mahlasela.

Music lovers can catch Maleh live at Jozi Gold Brewing Company, 81 De Korte Street, Braamfontein, on Saturday, 1 August.

Tickets are available through Quicket. The evening promises an inspiring celebration of jazz, African soul and one of the continent’s most treasured voices.