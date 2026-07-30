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Judge orders Amy Winehouse’s father to pay nearly £1mn to her friends

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

30 July 2026

11:30 am

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The 155 items, which were auctioned between 2021 and 2023, included clothes, ballet slippers, handbags, earrings and make-up owned by Amy Winehouse.

Tony Bennett (L) posing with the trophy he shares with late singer Amy Whinehouse listens to her father Mitch Winehouse as Janis Whinehouse looks on during the Pre-Telecast show at the Staples Center during the 54th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. AFP PHOTO Joe KLAMAR Picture via ROBYN BECK / AFP

Tony Bennett (L) posing with the trophy he shares with late singer Amy Whinehouse listens to her father Mitch Winehouse as Janis Whinehouse looks on during the Pre-Telecast show at the Staples Center during the 54th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. AFP Photo Joe KLAMAR Picture via ROBYN BECK / AFP

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The father of British music sensation Amy Winehouse was ordered on Wednesday to pay £950,000 ($1.26 million) to his late daughter’s friends, whom he unsuccessfully sued for auctioning the singer’s clothes and other items.

Mitch Winehouse earlier this year lost a case in the High Court in London against two of Winehouse’s friends who auctioned dozens of her clothes and other possessions years after her death.

The late singer-songwriter, who was famed for her distinctive husky voice and enjoyed global meteoric success at a young age, died in July 2011 from alcohol poisoning, aged just 27.

The late singer’s former stylist, Naomi Parry, and her friend, Catriona Gourlay, denied acting dishonestly in auctioning the items they said were given or lent to them.

Her father, Mitch, argued that they had no right to sell the items.

The 155 items, which were auctioned between 2021 and 2023, included clothes, ballet slippers, handbags, earrings and make-up owned by the late singer, as well as a dress she wore on her final tour in 2011.

During the trial, the London court was told that Winehouse’s friends “took advantage” of her father’s forgetfulness and pocketed more than $1.4 million in sales proceeds.

The judge found the two women had not deliberately concealed any of the items from Winehouse’s father, who “knew all along” about the intended sale and only pursued them for money after it was completed.

“The claimant chose to bring an inherently weak claim, pursue it aggressively and relentlessly to the end, and make serious and unfounded allegations against the defendants,” judge Sarah Clarke said Wednesday.

“The fact that he knowingly and deliberately did this to two young women who had stood faithfully by Amy… makes his unreasonable conduct particularly serious.”

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In the April ruling, the judge noted that Amy Winehouse was known for her “extraordinary generosity towards her friends and also those she barely knew”.

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