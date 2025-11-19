Ntokozo Mlaba to premiere film ‘Melusi’ after months of fundraising

The story follows Melusi, a young village shepherd with dreams of becoming a taxi driver in Johannesburg.

After months of fundraising for his film, young independent filmmaker Ntokozo Mlaba will premiere Melusi this weekend.

Melusi is an iteration of an idea, a proof of concept for Mlaba of what he says he’s developing to be his debut feature.

“I’m really excited for it,” he tells The Citizen.

Melusi will premiere at Ster-Kinekor in Rosebank this Saturday.

“We will be running a film festival and taking it to different communities around the country.”

Melusi

Melusi is set in rural KwaZulu-Natal, against the rich cultural backdrop of Ingoma — a traditional Zulu dance and singing competition where the grand prize is a sheep.

However, in his desperation to attain his goals, Melusi steals the prize sheep to fund his journey, triggering a series of unexpected events.

Like any storyteller, 24-year-old Mlaba has been gripped by an idea for this particular story, inspired by what might’ve happened had he grown up in KZN.

“Melusi isn’t based on or inspired by any one individual, but really an idea that I’ve always had about, had life turned out differently, and I actually grew up in KZN, I think I would have the kind of character that Melusi has,” says the ambitious filmmaker who hails from Boksburg in Ekurhuleni.

Receiving support

Mlaba campaigned for funding for about four months to create the film.

He had a diverse network of partners and sponsors, including AFDA, Known Associates Entertainment, the Insumansumane Short Film Grant from Auteur Studios, Lucky Rhino Films, The Bomb Shelter Film Company, and Blingola Media, among many others.

“I think I’m at a point in my career that I’ve been fighting for a long time, and I am so grateful to be received so well by the game and mentors who I’ve been inspired by for many years, many of the companies that I’ve worked for and mentors who have guided me in my journey also contributed to this film,” he says.

He mentions industry giants such as Shaka iLemebe creator Angus Gibson, film producer Bongiwe Selane, filmmaker Neo Baloyi, and iThonga actor Bonko Khoza as among those who supported him in raising the funds.

“These are people who believe not only in my story but in me as an individual, and with this kind of support, I truly believe there’s an exciting career ahead.”

Mlaba says life as an independent filmmaker is not for the fainthearted.

“Independent filmmaking is a very lonely and harsh pursuit, and to have the community that I have is truly gratifying. My people really showed up for me on this one,” he says.

A storyteller

In 2022, Mlaba To Be Seen, which is about a teenage girl struggling with self-image issues.

Last year, together with his team, he released a 12-minute short film, The Passage, which dealt with Gender-Based Violence (GBV) within communities.

The two aforementioned works are part of a trilogy which tackles society’s social ills. He was expected to release a final part of the trilogy, which he says he’ll still do.

“…but maybe not as overt as I have been with the trilogy. The trilogy had a specific intention, but stories, especially about black people, will always feature a social and political element,” shares the filmmaker.

“…particularly because I understand the personal is always political, and the lives of black folks, regardless of genre, will always be a political statement in the world that we live in,” he adds.

