Arthur Mafokate’s history-making father Enos dies at 80

Enos Mafokate dies aged 80

South Africa is mourning pioneering equestrian Enos Mafokate, who died aged 80, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

South Africa’s equestrian community is mourning the death of Enos Mafokate, widely recognised as the country’s first black show-jumping champion.

Mafokate died on Thursday, 3 September 2026, aged 80. This marked the end of an extraordinary life that saw him break racial barriers in a sport historically dominated by white competitors.

Known affectionately as the”King of Horses”, his journey began during apartheid when opportunities for black riders were severely restricted.

Despite those barriers, he established himself as a formidable horseman and went on to gain international recognition.

From stable hand to sporting pioneer

Enos began riding competitively in the early 1960s. This was a time when segregation prevented black and white riders from competing on an equal footing.

His talent was eventually recognised beyond South Africa. In 1980, renowned British show jumper David Broome spotted Mafokate riding in Cape Town. He helped open doors for him internationally.

He subsequently competed in Britain, including a show-jumping event in Wales. He also finished fifth at the prestigious Wembley Royal International Horse Show.

His achievements were particularly significant because they challenged the racial stereotypes surrounding equestrian sport.

Historic Olympic chapter

Mafokate was also part of South Africa’s return to the Olympic stage at the 1992 Barcelona Games. At that time, the country was returning to the Olympics after decades of sporting isolation.

He travelled with the South African team as a sports ambassador, cementing his place in the country’s sporting history.

His international journey also brought him into remarkable encounters with the British royal family.

From meeting Queen Elizabeth to Princess Anne

He met Prince Philip at a polo tournament in England in 1982 and was subsequently introduced to Queen Elizabeth II.

He later received an invitation to perform a show-jumping spectacle and was allowed to tour the royal stables. He also met Princess Diana during his international travels.

Years later, the significance of his work in South Africa’s townships was recognised. This happened when Princess Anne visited the Soweto Equestrian Centre in 2012.

His legacy lives on in Soweto

For Mafokate, horses were never simply about competition.

He founded the Soweto Equestrian Centre, which created opportunities for young people to learn about horses and develop their riding skills.

The initiative became a training ground for young riders, with more than 60 children reportedly learning to ride and compete.

Mafokate’s legacy therefore extends well beyond the trophies and international recognition. He helped make equestrian sport more accessible while inspiring a new generation of South African riders.

He was also the father of kwaito pioneer Arthur Mafokate. This links his legacy to another influential chapter in South African popular culture.