Green light, full purse: Lifeline for Gauteng NPO

The funding process followed a public call for proposals issued in August last year, which closed in October 2025.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) has wrapped up the issuing of funding confirmation letters to non-profit organisations (NPOs) approved for the 2026/27 financial year, marking the final phase of its application process.

The department, led by MEC Faith Mazibuko, distributed the letters over three days at Johannesburg City Hall and its regional office in the inner city.

The approved organisations will partner with the provincial government to deliver essential social services to vulnerable communities.

Focus on livelihoods and basic needs

The final day of the process focused on the Sustainable Livelihoods programme, which includes food interventions, school uniforms, dignity packs and skills development initiatives.

The department said the funded NPOs would play a key role in addressing poverty and improving living conditions across Gauteng.

Call for accountability and compliance

Addressing NPO representatives, Mazibuko stressed the need for strict compliance and ethical service delivery, particularly when working with vulnerable groups.

“As we conclude this important process, we reaffirm our commitment to working closely with NPOs to protect and uplift our communities. This partnership must be guided by compliance with the laws of the country and the highest standards of ethical service delivery,” she said.

Mazibuko also urged organisations to prioritise safeguarding measures, including vetting staff and board members against the National Register for Sex Offenders through the Department of Justice.

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Skills programmes to tackle unemployment

The MEC further called on NPOs implementing skills development programmes to align their work with job creation efforts.

She encouraged organisations to “actively contribute to tackling unemployment by increasing their performance targets and prioritising job opportunities for South Africans,” in line with the provincial government’s Nasi Spani programme.

Alignment with provincial priorities

Head of Department Phumla Sekhonyane said the department would ensure funded programmes deliver measurable impact.

She noted that skills development initiatives would be aligned with provincial training programmes aimed at equipping residents with practical skills, including maintenance services within government institutions.

The funding process followed a public call for proposals issued in August last year, which closed in October 2025. Applications were assessed based on departmental priorities.

Funded organisations will implement programmes across key areas, including victim empowerment, disability services, HIV and Aids, substance abuse, social crime prevention, children’s services and sustainable livelihoods.

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