Tamia returns to SA: Multi-award-winning R&B star announces three-city Women’s Month tour

Canadian R&B legend Tamia is heading back to South Africa this August for a special three-city tour celebrating Women's Month.

R&B superstar Tamia is set to grace South African stages in August as part of a major Women’s Month celebration tour experience.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 15 April, by DJ Skeelo on behalf of Remoakantse Holdings.

The highly anticipated tour includes the following stops:

Thursday, 6 August 2026: Grand Arena at GrandWest, Cape Town

Friday, 7 August 2026: Durban ICC, KwaZulu-Natal

Monday, 10 August 2026: SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino, Pretoria

Tickets are priced between R950 and R2950 and are available exclusively via WebTickets and Pick n Pay.

Fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with Tamia’s signature smooth vocals and chart-topping anthems.

The WebTickets event description highlights her as a six-time Grammy Award nominee, singer-songwriter, and multi-platinum selling artist who has captivated global audiences with mega-hits including, So Into You, Stranger in My House, Spend My Life with You, You Put a Move on My Heart, Still, Officially Missing You, Who Do You Tell, This Time It’s Love, Careless Whisper, Rain on Me and many more timeless classics.

A frequent visitor with a strong fanbase

The upcoming 2026 tour marks another chapter in Tamia’s long-standing relationship with South African audiences.

The R&B legend has performed in the country multiple times in the past decade, including sold-out shows and festival appearances.

South Africa’s strong appreciation for soulful R&B music has made Tamia (and a handful of other R&B legends) a firm favourite, with fans consistently turning out in large numbers for her powerful live performances.

Remoakantse Holdings, the promoter behind the tour, has a growing track record of bringing top international talent to South Africa. The company is also responsible for Boyz II Men’s upcoming appearance in May 2026 at the Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert, as well as the concert scheduled for June 2026.

Are we getting Maxwell, too?

Promoter Vertex Events shared a ‘Save the Date’ for shows 8 to 11 August 2026, at SunBet Arena in Pretoria and Grand Arena in Cape Town, teasing a Grammy-winning artist with more than 10 million albums sold, details that point straight to Maxwell, according to X user Rushe C.

Her followers lit up with excitement, reminiscing about his 2001 album ‘Now’ and past shows like the 2023 DStv Delicious Festival, while plotting trips to hear classics like ‘Ascension‘ and ‘Pretty Wings‘.