Plett NYE 2025: Where to party it up on New Year’s Eve in Plettenberg Bay

Plettenberg Bay is all the rage when it comes to soaking up the pumping party vibes and golden beaches while celebrating New Year's Eve.

Plettenberg Bay offers vibrant New Year’s Eve celebrations, with the two major events being the Wanderbay NYE festival and the FlySafair Get Lucky Summer NYE jol.

Beyond these epic music and dance festivals, Plettenberg Bay’s New Year’s Eve scene, of course, also includes beach gatherings, sundowners at scenic spots, as well as dinner/parties at restaurants and wine estates.

Plett NYE 2025: Ultimate New Year’s Eve parties in Plettenberg Bay

Wanderbay NYE

The Wanderbay NYE festival features multiple music stages for the ultimate celebration to end off the year in unforgettable style.

The annual outdoor electronic music festival at Cairnbrogie has become a cornerstone of the Garden Route summer season.

The New Year’s Eve bash features multiple stages with various DJs and electronic artists, with headliners and local legends such as LoTech, New Agenda Sound, Pariah, Thebonganizulu, Dwsonofficial and Djavan Teodosio, offering immersive audio-visual experiences and celebrating the transition into the new year with Afro-house, techno and deep house vibes across its curated stages.

At this late stage, it appears the “cheaper” tickets have already sold out, with only the “Final Release” tickets priced at R950 still available through Howler

Get Lucky Summer NYE

Celebrate New Year’s Eve under the stars with the very best in live music, an ice-cold beer garden, sunset picnics and that barefoot-on-the-grass freedom at the FlySafair Get Lucky Summer NYE bash at the Robberg Rugby Fields.

Get Lucky Summer, the only family-friendly concert series in Plettenberg Bay, returns for its seventh season after a 100% sold-out run over its first six years, and tonight is the big night to go epic.

Founded by the top South African live electronic band GoodLuck, the Get Lucky Summer NYE event will feature some of our country’s best artists.

Jeremy Loops (left) and Ben Rodrigues will rock the crowd at Get Lucky Summer NYE. Pictures: Supplied

Line-up

Jeremy Loops

Ben Rodrigues

Me & Mr Green

Veranda Panda

Steve Umculo

Tickets available through Howler

Family of 4 (discount): R320

R320 General access: R450

R450 Kids U12: R300

R300 VIP viewing deck (Over 18 Only) – R750: Includes own raised viewing deck in VIP area, own bar and access to VIP toilets.

Includes own raised viewing deck in VIP area, own bar and access to VIP toilets. VIP family area tickets – R750

