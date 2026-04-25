Ciza wins big at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026: Full list of winners

The awards took place on Saturday at the Durban ICC.

Isaka hitmaker Ciza was among the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026, taking home Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist at the ceremony held in Durban.

The awards took place on Saturday at the Durban ICC. The event aired on SABC 1 and was streamed on SABC+ from 20:00.

Hosted by Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka, the ceremony featured performances from artists including Mafikizolo, Nomfundo Hlophe, Shandesh and Nkosazana.

Big Winners of the night

Thukuthela and Jazzworld also emerged as major winners. The duo took home Best Produced Album, Best Dance and Best Duo or Group. Shandesh won Best Female Artist, while Kharishma was named Best New Artist.

Veteran broadcaster Wilson B Nkosi received the Long Service Award. Maskandi artist Bheki “Ihashi Elimhlophe” Ngcobo was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Full list of winners:

Best Jazz Album

Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku

Best Gospel Album

Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace

Best Produced Album

Jazzworld & Thukuthela – Most Wanted

Best Collaboration Song

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy

Best Viral Challenge

Goon Flavour, Master KG & EeMoh – Ngishutheni

Best Female Artist

Shandesh

Best Styled Artist

Musa Keys

Best R&B Song

Una Rams – Priceless Possession

Best Maskandi

Khuzani – Umanikinikana

Best Male Artist

Ciza

Best Hip Hop

Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz & A-Reece – Four Horsemen

Best Dance

Jazzworld, Mawhoo & Thukuthela, Gl_Ceejay – Uzizwa Kanjani

Best Music Video

Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela

Best Lekompo

Kharishma, DJ Angelo, Buddy Sax & DJ Janisto – Wa Inama

Best Amapiano

Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela

Best Kwaito / Gqom

DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’Mamane – Awungazi

Best African Pop

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy

Best New Artist

Kharishma

Artist of the Year

Ciza

Best Duo or Group

Thukuthela & Jazzworld

Global Icon

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Lifetime Achievement

Ihashi Elimhlophe

Long Service Award

Wilson B Nkosi

Song of the Year