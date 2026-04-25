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Ciza wins big at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026: Full list of winners

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

26 April 2026

12:40 am

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The awards took place on Saturday at the Durban ICC.

Ciza

Musican, Ciza at the Metro FM Awards 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

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Isaka hitmaker Ciza was among the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026, taking home Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist at the ceremony held in Durban.

The awards took place on Saturday at the Durban ICC. The event aired on SABC 1 and was streamed on SABC+ from 20:00.

Hosted by Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka, the ceremony featured performances from artists including Mafikizolo, Nomfundo Hlophe, Shandesh and Nkosazana.

Big Winners of the night

Thukuthela and Jazzworld also emerged as major winners. The duo took home Best Produced Album, Best Dance and Best Duo or Group. Shandesh won Best Female Artist, while Kharishma was named Best New Artist.

Veteran broadcaster Wilson B Nkosi received the Long Service Award. Maskandi artist Bheki “Ihashi Elimhlophe” Ngcobo was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Full list of winners:

Best Jazz Album

  • Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku

Best Gospel Album

  • Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace

Best Produced Album

  • Jazzworld & Thukuthela – Most Wanted

Best Collaboration Song

  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy

Best Viral Challenge

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  • Goon Flavour, Master KG & EeMoh – Ngishutheni

Best Female Artist

  • Shandesh

Best Styled Artist

  • Musa Keys

Best R&B Song

  • Una Rams – Priceless Possession

Best Maskandi

  • Khuzani – Umanikinikana

Best Male Artist

  • Ciza

Best Hip Hop

  • Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz & A-Reece – Four Horsemen

Best Dance

  • Jazzworld, Mawhoo & Thukuthela, Gl_Ceejay – Uzizwa Kanjani

Best Music Video

  • Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela

Best Lekompo

  • Kharishma, DJ Angelo, Buddy Sax & DJ Janisto – Wa Inama

Best Amapiano

  • Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela

Best Kwaito / Gqom

  • DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’Mamane – Awungazi

Best African Pop

  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy

Best New Artist

  • Kharishma

Artist of the Year

  • Ciza

Best Duo or Group

  • Thukuthela & Jazzworld

Global Icon

  • Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Lifetime Achievement

  • Ihashi Elimhlophe

Long Service Award

  • Wilson B Nkosi

Song of the Year

  • Umafikizolo – Uyoncengwa Unyoko

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