Ciza wins big at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026: Full list of winners

The awards took place on Saturday at the Durban ICC.
Isaka hitmaker Ciza was among the biggest winners at the Metro FM Music Awards 2026, taking home Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist at the ceremony held in Durban.
The awards took place on Saturday at the Durban ICC. The event aired on SABC 1 and was streamed on SABC+ from 20:00.
Hosted by Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka, the ceremony featured performances from artists including Mafikizolo, Nomfundo Hlophe, Shandesh and Nkosazana.
Big Winners of the night
Thukuthela and Jazzworld also emerged as major winners. The duo took home Best Produced Album, Best Dance and Best Duo or Group. Shandesh won Best Female Artist, while Kharishma was named Best New Artist.
Veteran broadcaster Wilson B Nkosi received the Long Service Award. Maskandi artist Bheki “Ihashi Elimhlophe” Ngcobo was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Full list of winners:
Best Jazz Album
- Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku
Best Gospel Album
- Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace
Best Produced Album
- Jazzworld & Thukuthela – Most Wanted
Best Collaboration Song
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy
Best Viral Challenge
- Goon Flavour, Master KG & EeMoh – Ngishutheni
Best Female Artist
- Shandesh
Best Styled Artist
- Musa Keys
Best R&B Song
- Una Rams – Priceless Possession
Best Maskandi
- Khuzani – Umanikinikana
Best Male Artist
- Ciza
Best Hip Hop
- Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz & A-Reece – Four Horsemen
Best Dance
- Jazzworld, Mawhoo & Thukuthela, Gl_Ceejay – Uzizwa Kanjani
Best Music Video
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela
Best Lekompo
- Kharishma, DJ Angelo, Buddy Sax & DJ Janisto – Wa Inama
Best Amapiano
- Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle & Mano – Shela
Best Kwaito / Gqom
- DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters & General C’Mamane – Awungazi
Best African Pop
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini & Mbuso Khoza – You Make Me Happy
Best New Artist
- Kharishma
Artist of the Year
- Ciza
Best Duo or Group
- Thukuthela & Jazzworld
Global Icon
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Lifetime Achievement
- Ihashi Elimhlophe
Long Service Award
- Wilson B Nkosi
Song of the Year
- Umafikizolo – Uyoncengwa Unyoko
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