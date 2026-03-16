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‘The nomination itself was a win’ – Jerome du Plooy on Safta nod; see full list of winners

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

16 March 2026

11:47 am

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The awards were held at the Gallagher Convention Centre.

Jerome du Plooy

Actor Jerome du Plooy at the South African Film and Television Awards 2026. Picture: Instagram/@_slimdope_

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Actor Jerome du Plooy says being nominated at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) was already a major milestone in his career, despite not taking home the award.

The 19th annual awards ceremony was held on 13 and 14 March 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

The ceremony recognised achievements in South Africa’s film and television industry over the past 18 months. The event was held under the theme “One Story. One Industry. One Future”.

The awards were presented over two nights. The Craft Awards were streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel. The red carpet and main awards were broadcast on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic.

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‘The nomination itself was a win’

Du Plooy, who plays Juju on Generations: The Legacy, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap.

Du Plooy said the nomination itself is meaningful to him.

“The nomination was a blessing, it’s a blessing. It’s an honour; some people have been in the industry for the longest time [who] don’t even get that acknowledgement, so for me to get the acknowledgement already, really was a huge, huge, huge win.

“It has cemented something that will never be taken away. It’s truly a blessing for me. It’s something that I will cherish forever,” he told The Citizen.

He added that the recognition motivated him to continue working.

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“It just creates more hunger. We didn’t bring it home, but the nomination itself was already a win to us.”

He was nominated alongside Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane of Scandal! and the legendary Sello Maake ka-Ncube of Skeem Saam.

The award was won by Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who plays Tibi on Scandal!.

“Congratulations to my little brother Tibi, and being nominated alongside that Ntate Sello is a huge thing as well. So one of the best things that has happened in my career so far and my acting career.”

Below are the key winners of the awards. See the full list here.

Key winners at Saftas 19

  • Best Feature Film: Death of a Whistleblower
  • Best Documentary Short: Mathonga Elizwe
  • Best TV Drama: Reyka 2
  • Best TV Soap: Scandal!
  • Best Telenovela: Youngins
  • Best TV Comedy: The Morning After
  • Best Actress in a Feature Film: Sandra Prinsloo (A Kind of Madness)
  • Best Actor in a Feature Film: Ian Roberts (A Kind of Madness)
  • Best Actress in a TV Drama: Gail Mabalane (Unseen – Season 2)
  • Best Actor in a TV Drama: Frank Opperman (Nêrens, Noord-Kaap Deel 2)
  • Best Actress in a Telenovela: Nelisiwe Sibiya (iThonga)
  • Best Actor in a Telenovela: Bonko Khoza (iThonga)
  • Best Actress in a TV Comedy: Desire Gardner (Magda Louw – Season 2)
  • Best Actor in a TV Comedy: Hannes van Wyk (Magda Louw – Season 2)
  • Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama: Catch Me A Killer

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