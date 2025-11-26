‘Skeem Saam’s Amanda Manku and King Monada fulfil late mother’s dream

Manku's mother and grandmother were murdered in 2021, and the case will return to court in December.

Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku says King Monada has fulfilled her late mother’s dream by featuring her on a new song titled Sleep Over.

The track forms part of Monada’s latest album, I Khant Do Dhis Enimo.

Grateful for the collaboration

Manku said the song is a tribute to her late mother and grandmother, who were murdered in 2021.

“King Monada, thank you from the deepest part of my heart for featuring me on your album,” she wrote on Instagram.

She said the song is more than just music to her, as it carries personal meaning.

“It’s for the little girl in me. It’s in honour of my late mother and grandmother, the women who shaped me, loved me, and still guide me in spirit.”

Manku added that the collaboration fulfilled her mother’s wish for her to work with the Limpopo star.

“You helped me make my mother’s dream of having me on a song with you a reality…

“Thank you for seeing my vision, for your kindness, and for helping me honour them in a way I’ll cherish forever. I’m truly, truly grateful.”

Manku’s mother and grandmother’s case continues

The murder case involving the deaths of Amanda Manku’s mother and grandmother will return to court on 4 December 2025. The matter was postponed earlier this month.

Manku’s father, a 53-year-old former police officer, is one of the accused.

According to Daily Sun, he has been charged with the murders of his wife, Gladys Manku, and his mother-in-law, Lettie Maphothoma. Both were shot and killed in 2021.

He remains in custody with co-accused David Khoza, 41.

Manku previously spoke about the impact of their deaths during an interview on the Mommy Diaries podcast.

“I died. I think the day that they passed is the day that something died in me,” she said.

