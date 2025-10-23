Entertainment

Siv Ngesi questions public reaction to Milnerton High School bullying incident

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

23 October 2025

Siv Ngesi

Siv Ngesi has spoken out against the public’s reaction to the Milnerton bullying incident. Picture: sivngesi/Instagram

While unwinding with his biltong, media personality Siv Ngesi has commented on the uproar following the trending video of a bullying incident at Milnerton High School in Cape Town.

“I feel like the kids should be punished, I feel like the kids should pay the price. But I just want to address one thing, about this particular incident that fascinates me about people in the comments,” said Ngesi.

In a video going viral on social media, pupils are seen bullying a fellow schoolmate by assaulting him with a variety of things, including a belt and a hockey stick.

Parents took to the streets to protest the abuse that took place on school premises.

The mother of the victim in the video told the media that the 16-year-old had completed his chemotherapy earlier this year.

The alleged bullies were placed on precautionary suspension and charged with aggravated assault after appearing in court on Thursday.

Don’t take away their lives

 “I want those boys to be punished; they need to be punished. They need to be held accountable, I hope their parents f**k up…but what you guys are asking for, I’m not seeing the same kind of passion for someone who stole two billion rand at Tembisa hospital,” said Ngesi.

In his rant, he continued to call out society’s inconsistency regarding South Africa’s rape culture, gender-based violence and criminals who murder.

“…We can’t have double standards here, and I don’t believe those kids should have punishments that are gonna destroy their entire lives,” he said.

Responding to suggestions that the alleged bullies should be prevented from writing their matric exams, Ngesi said this was the wrong approach.

“What the f**k, the kids should be suspended, they should do community service, they should go for anger management training, but telling me they should lose their entire lives, no guys,” said the actor.

The media personality also called out the high school for its handling of the incident, in which it advised people not to share the video.

“That culture at Milnerton needs to change. The friends of mine that have come out, talking about the scars they have from being at Milnerton, no, the school must be held accountable. The school must talk.”

Ngesi said he has received messages on social media from current and former Milnerton students sharing their experiences of bullying at the school.

“I’ve heard that even though the first team rugby boys can do what the f**k they want. That’s why they’re so confident in that video.”

Social media users have tagged SA Rugby after claims that one of the boys in the video is a Junior Bok player.

