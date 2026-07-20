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A reel emergency for Facebook and Instagram users worldwide

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

20 July 2026

06:38 am

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An outage left users of the social media platforms aggrieved.

Worldwide Facebook, Instagram blackout sparks user fury

Facebook and Instagram suffered a major global outage. Picture: iStock

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Facebook and Instagram suffered a major global outage, locking thousands of users out of their accounts and disrupting Meta’s advertising systems.

The outage left users of the social media platforms aggrieved, with many taking to X to vent their frustrations.

Glitch

The glitch, which peaked mid‑morning on Sunday, 19 July, left users staring at “Account Temporarily Unavailable” errors before services were gradually restored.

Downdetector showed a sharp increase in reports of technical problems on the platforms on both its international and South African websites.

The issue appears to have now been resolved.

Reels

Users reported that Reels remained stuck or failed to play, new photos and posts do not appear, and pulling down the screen to refresh the feed does not update the content.

For other users, a completely white screen opened, sometimes without any error message explaining what went wrong.

Outage

“Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, are currently experiencing international outages,” said Netblocks, which also monitors online service disruptions.

It said in a post shared on X that the incident was “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering”.

WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, appeared not to experience problems during the outage.

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It’s unclear what caused the global outage.

Meta outage

In March 2024, hundreds of thousands of users of the social media company’s Facebook and Instagram were affected globally for more than two hours following a technical outage.

The issues appeared around 5pm South African time, leaving hundreds of thousands of users unable to access the social media platforms, including their apps and websites.

Meta’s Messenger and Threads were also affected and appeared to be completely down. When opening the Threads app on a mobile device, it displayed an error message that said, “Sorry, something went wrong. Try again.”

During the downtime, Facebook logged users out of their accounts, leaving them unable to get back in. On Instagram, some users were unable to refresh their feeds.

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