DJ Kwame releases new single ‘Thumela Incwadi’

He features vocalist and songwriter Bonolo Madlongolwane in the new track.

DJ Kwame has released a new single titled Thumela Incwadi, featuring vocalist and songwriter Bonolo Madlongolwane.

Kwame, whose full name is Kwame Nkrumah Mahlanga began his journey in music after completing matric in 2010.

He later studied a Diploma in Radio Practice. His early exposure to music came through his father, who collected a wide range of music genres. He said these influenced his interest in sound and production.

Kwame said his passion for house music developed during high school after being introduced to DJ Fresh’s compilations.

He also cited influences including Fana Khaba, DJ Monde, Fizta Mixwell, Glen Lewis, Oskido, Claude, and Mbuso.

His exposure to radio stations such as YFM and compilation series like Club Y Sessions also shaped his musical direction.

After graduating, Kwame began his career in radio at Hillbrow Community Radio as a technical producer. He later joined Kaya FM, where he has worked as a producer for five years.

He has worked on programmes including The Uncaptured, KayaBiz, Today with John Perlman, Side Bar with Dr Sindi, My Money and Me, Good Friday and The Winner’s Circle.

Kwame released his first mixtape series, House Davotions, in 2015. He has since performed across Mzansi and other countries including Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

In 2020, he released his first EP, which included the track Abana Mali in collaboration with Mthandazo Gatya.

New single

He said his new single Thumela Incwadi was inspired by themes of family, love and respect.

“It’s a South African love story of love, respect and family,” he said.

He added that the track reflects the emotional process of asking for blessing and expressing deep personal feelings through music.

The DJ said Madlongolwane’s contribution added “warmth and sincerity” to the track, according to Kwame.

“I chose these collaborators because they understand the importance of emotional authenticity and storytelling in music,” he said.

Future plans

Kwame said he intends to continue producing music that focuses on love, family and meaningful human experiences.

“My future plans include continuing to write songs that celebrate love, family, and meaningful moments,” he said.

The single is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.