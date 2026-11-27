The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' gets new mixes and unreleased recordings, while 'In My Life' gets an official music video starring 'Adolescence's Owen Cooper.

Sixty-one years after The Beatles released Rubber Soul, the album has been given a makeover. And one of its most celebrated tracks, In My Life, has been gifted a new official music video.

Music producer Giles Martin, son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin, worked with Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Sam Okell.

The pair mixed the expanded special edition of the band’s landmark 1965 album. It includes new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes alongside the album’s original mono recording. Previously unreleased studio recordings and demos are also included. So are the singles Day Tripper and We Can Work It Out.

Rubber Soul marked a departure from the pop music that characterised much of The Beatles’ early career.

It showcased the band’s musical experimentation and more sophisticated songwriting. It also signalled the beginning of a period that would produce Revolver and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

In My Life gets a music video

Released on Tuesday, the official music video for In My Life stars British actor Owen Cooper. The teenager won Emmy, Bafta and Golden Globe awards for his performance in the Netflix series Adolescence. British playwright and filmmaker Jessica Swale, a two-time Olivier Award winner, directed the video alongside filmmaker Irina Alexiu.

It tells the story of several generations of a Liverpool family connected through music and a ukulele.

The story begins with a chance encounter in a Liverpool park in the 1940s. The instrument brings a couple together and later becomes a source of shared affection between mother and son. The narrative spans several decades, from postwar Britain through the swinging sixties and into the present day.

Several historically significant Liverpool landmarks also feature in the video. These include the River Mersey, the Royal Liver Building, the Anglican Cathedral, Royal Albert Dock, and Strawberry Field.

Beatles fans may also recognise several references to the band’s history. A scene outside the Woolton Picture House pays homage to the famous Abbey Road album cover.

Another recalls Beatles guitarist George Harrison’s famous tumble in the opening sequence of the 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night.

Beatles attraction set to move

In other Beatles news, Apple Corps recently announced plans to relocate The Beatles Story attraction in Liverpool, England.

The company was established by the band in 1968.

The new attraction will occupy approximately 9 300 square metres at the former St Johns Market. It is scheduled to open in 2028. Plans also include the transformation of Liverpool’s St Johns Beacon into a Yellow Submarine-themed viewing experience.