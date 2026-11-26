Ndlala is offering an opportunity for fans to get closer to their favourite artists.

Pretoria is preparing for five nights of R&B nostalgia, international stars and luxury entertainment this December.

Thami Ndlala speaks to The Citizen about his vision for concerts locally. He also discusses why he keeps hosting R&B concerts in South Africa.

Ndlala Grandeur Season One will bring some of R&B’s biggest names to the capital city from 16 to 20 December. It promises an intimate concert experience featuring international performers and exclusive red-carpet celebrations.

The five-night event will take place at Ndlala Arena, situated at Ndlala Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria. The event will feature Tamar Braxton, DVSN, Changing Faces, Jac Ross, Chanté Moore and Eric Benét among the headline acts.

Each evening will feature a different musical line-up. Organisers are also promising performances from local artists, whose names are expected to be announced soon.

CEO and founder of Ndlalayesizwe Real Estate, Thami Ndlala, said the selection of performers was inspired by the music that has accompanied generations of listeners.

“When I look at this line-up, I see the soundtrack of our lives. Tamar Braxton, DVSN, Changing Faces, Jac Ross, Chanté Moore and Eric Benét made the songs that carried our love stories, our weddings, our late nights and our healing. Bringing them to Pretoria is my way of saying that the capital city deserves to experience legends up close, without having to travel to find them.”

An intimate R&B experience

Singer Tyrese Gibson. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Unlike conventional large-scale concerts, the more intimate Ndlala Grandeur will accommodate 552 guests per evening, with every seat reserved. Singers like Tyrese previously had guests join him at the front. This allowed fans into a closer setting with an artist they may have never met before. Of course, this had the ladies screaming and rushing forward.

“These are artists who fill arenas around the world. At Ndlala Grandeur, they perform for 552 guests a night, and every seat is reserved. That intimacy is the point. We are not putting on a concert. We are creating a memory people will carry for the rest of their lives,” Ndlala said.

The Grandeur concept first launched in August 2025 with performances by Joe and Donell Jones.

In August 2026, the event welcomed Tyrese, Ginuwine, Mya, Case and RL. He described the upcoming edition as the biggest step forward for the entertainment concept.

“Grandeur began in August 2025 with Joe and Donell Jones. In August this year we welcomed Tyrese, Ginuwine, Mya, Case and RL. Season one is our boldest step yet: five nights in a row, each with its own headline bill and its own red carpet. Every edition has shown us that South Africans are hungry for this, and they deserve the very best. Our local line-up will be announced soon, because South African talent belongs on this stage too.”

Red carpets and exclusive afterparties

Beyond the performances, he says guests can expect a luxury experience. Red carpets will open each evening before the main show.

Television stars Ricco Ross, Nicole Murphy, Crystle Stewart and Delicia Cordon will host across the five nights.

“Expect luxury from the moment you arrive. Every night opens with a red carpet before the main show, with Ricco Ross, Nicole Murphy, Crystle Stewart and Delicia Cordon as our hosts. From the Diamond rows at the front to every reserved seat in the house, our promise is the same: world-class service, world-class sound and a night that feels personal,” Ndlala said.

The celebrations will continue after the concerts, with Eminence Lounge hosting the official afterparty every night.

Building Pretoria’s entertainment legacy

He wants to put Pretoria on the international map as an entertainment hub. For him, the event also represents an opportunity to contribute to the local economy and position Pretoria as a destination for international entertainment.

“Ndlala Mall and Ndlala Arena were built on one belief: that black excellence belongs at the heart of the capital city. Ndlala Grandeur is that belief brought to life. It creates jobs for local suppliers, crews, hospitality teams, and artists; it brings visitors into Arcadia, and it shows the world what Pretoria can host. We are not just bringing concerts to the city. We are building a legacy, and Season 1 is only the beginning.”

Ndlala Grandeur Season 1 runs from Wednesday, 16 December to Sunday, 20 December 2026.

Doors open at 3 pm, with shows starting at 5 pm nightly. Tickets are available through www.ndlalaarena.co.za.