‘Climate change a human issue,’ says newly crowned Mrs SA Verushka Singh

Singh was crowned Mrs South Africa at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Friday night.

Verushka Singh was announced as Mrs South Africa over the weekend, and she said she wants to focus on climate change during her reign.

“Climate change is not simply an environmental issue; it’s a human issue, and for many of the most vulnerable communities on our continent, it’s hitting hardest,” Singh told The Citizen.

Singh’s passions

Singh said that what makes her want to direct her energy toward climate change is that women and children bear the brunt of it.

“Disasters force them to walk greater distances for water, drop out of school, and carry additional care responsibilities,” said Mrs South Africa.

Singh is a chemical engineer and sustainability professional.

“I feel a deep responsibility to use this Mrs SA platform to amplify how climate action, gender equality, and community resilience are interconnected, and to inspire solutions that serve those who are most affected,” shared Singh.

Other issues that Singh is passionate about include standing up against gender-based violence and the empowerment of boys and girls.

“Empowering young girls and boys, showing them that ambition, transformation, and self-love are timeless. For married women, for mothers, for every life stage, it’s never too late to embrace your passions and redefine your narrative.”

She also has a passion for motherhood and professional growth.

“Demonstrating that being a mom doesn’t limit you; it equips you. That you can lead with purpose, resilience and love.”

Winning Mrs South Africa

Under the theme The Greatest Show Woman, this year’s Mrs South Africa Grand Finale highlighted the power of authenticity, turning the spotlight on real women with real stories.

Although she walked away with the crown, Singh said she didn’t go into the pageant expecting to win.

“My goal was to grow, learn, and connect with incredible women,” said Singh modestly.

“Coming from a corporate background, I saw this as a powerful platform to step into a new chapter, to learn about myself, expand my network, and discover how I could serve. The winning? That would be a phenomenal bonus.”

28 women from across the country took to the stage for the event, marking the final chapter in the empowerment programme designed to help women grow their confidence and leadership abilities.

The contestants ranged from entrepreneurs and lawyers to mothers and community leaders.

The diverse group of finalists each participated in the 10-month journey, joining personal and professional workshops, mentoring sessions, charitable projects, and fundraising events.

“From mothers of nine to cancer survivors and first-time entrepreneurs, each finalist has faced life’s highs and lows – and each is to be congratulated not only for what she has overcome, but also for what she has accomplished as part of the programme,” said Mrs South Africa CEO, Joani Johnson.

Singh said the most challenging part of being in the pageant was the shift from corporate precision to public vulnerability.

“In consulting and engineering, I’m used to data, structure, and control. In this process, I had to open myself up, share personal stories, show emotion, and embrace authenticity,” she said.

“Being vulnerable in front of an audience, judges, and sister-contestants was both humbling and empowering.”

Representing South Africa

Singh will only represent South Africa at the 2027 Mrs World pageant because the current Mrs SA 2025, Erin-Jane Miller, will compete in the 2026 Mrs World pageant.

Singh will serve as Mrs SA and will be eligible to compete in the international pageant in 2027.

“To represent South Africa on the global stage is a profound honour, one I don’t take lightly. Our country has a unique story of resilience, diversity and possibility,” said Singh about competing on the world stage.

