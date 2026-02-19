‘I have learned to avoid drama’: Jojo Robinson speaks on upcoming ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ reunion

Durban Housewife Jojo addresses backlash, betrayal, and reunion expectations head-on.

As anticipation builds for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa reunion, Jojo Robinson is setting the tone before the cameras even roll.

Hosted by MaBlerh and streaming on Showmax before airing on Mzansi Magic, the two-part special marks a milestone moment for the franchise. But for Jojo, this reunion is deeply personal.

Jojo broke her silence ahead of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip‘s reunion following their trip to Rio, Brazil.

The Real Housewives of Durban veteran, and one of the most experienced Housewives in the Ultimate Girls Trip edition, says filming was a joy, but the aftermath proved far more complicated.

‘I choose to control myself’

“This season was really good for me. While we were filming, it was an incredible experience, and I genuinely had fun with the ladies.

Once the show aired and social media weighed in, it became a bit challenging because of the backlash I received. That part was tough, but overall, the experience itself was positive,” she shared.

Online critics labelled her “spineless”, accusing her of not taking strong enough stances. Jojo, however, is unshaken.

“I have also seen the conversations online, with some people calling me spineless and other things. The truth is, I am simply being myself. I am not a super dramatic person, and I have learned to avoid drama if I can. It takes a lot to push me to that point. Just because I choose to control myself and handle situations calmly now, it does not mean I am weak. It just means I know who I am.”

Watching the season back did not bring regret, but it did bring frustration.

“No, there is nothing I would have done differently. I just wish certain moments had been shown in full so viewers could see the complete picture and better understand the dynamics at play. I am hopeful that the reunion will provide more context and clarity around what we were actually dealing with at the time.”

‘My biggest disappointment

Her biggest disappointment? Christall kay.

“Unfortunately, Christall was also my biggest disappointment. I was a huge fan of hers, but seeing how she conducts herself when the cameras aren’t rolling and how she treats everyone around her, my eyes were completely opened,” she said, adding that what she once viewed as entertainment now feels like “toxic behaviour, manipulative and very calculated”.

Still, Jojo insists she is entering the reunion grounded.

“I plan to address everything calmly. I believe the truth sets everyone free. I am in a very level-headed space right now, and I am hopeful that we can have honest conversations without things getting out of hand.”

For Jojo, the focus remains on her real life, not reality TV chaos.

“Right now, I am happy with the friendships and connections I have made. My life is full. I have my Boo Bear, my child, and a lot to be grateful for. I am not interested in inviting negativity into my space.”